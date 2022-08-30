Michael Jordan’s teammate sells his 3-peat rings for $297,000

Michael Jordan might be a billionaire but his teammates are selling rings. Horace Grant’s 3-peat rings went on sale for $297,000!

Some of Michael Jordan’s teammates didn’t have the good fortune of being as rich as him. Well, to be fair, they didn’t come with an athletic acumen that is considered supernatural.

A lot of them did benefit from their overall tenure with MJ. Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and Scottie Pippen all had remarkable careers through their association with Jordan.

So did Horace Grant! He was part of the Bulls squad between the 1991-93 threepeat. A legendary member, in fact. And he also went on to play with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal and scoop up another championship in 2001.

But through luck or misfortune, he ended up parting ways with his championship rings. And just recently they re-appeared on the auction block.

$297,000: What Horace Grant’s three Bulls champ rings (1991, 1992 & 1993) collectively sold for tonight at @HeritageAuction pic.twitter.com/yTPGEqOjOn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 28, 2022

Horace Grant, Michael Jordan’s teammate, long parted with his “3-peat” championship rings, gets auctioned for $297,000

We don’t know when or how Horace Grant let go of his championship rings. But we do know that he doesn’t own them anymore. And neither is he broke as per Marca.

The rings are of great value, they belong to a player who won with Michael Jordan and as a result, they have picked up in value. Each of these rings is worth $100,o00. They went for a lump sum of $297,000.

Horace Grant is putting all four of his NBA championship rings up for auction https://t.co/wbTeLokorO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 21, 2022

The rings also come with a letter of provenance from Horace Grant himself, verifying its authenticity. It is unclear as to how the situation arose but nonetheless, it is a gentle reminder that even a multiple-time winner can part with his prized possessions.

