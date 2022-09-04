“Michael Porter Jr is trying to channel talent through his hair, not his craft!”: NBA Twitter reacts to $30 Million Nuggets’ forward’s new hair-do

NBA Twitter showed no mercy as they gave Michael Porter Jr an honest feedback about his new hairdo before the 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 NBA season is less than six weeks away. The practice games are set to commence at the end of this month. Everyone is excited to get the NBA action back. All the players have been busy grinding and putting in the work for the upcoming season.

The Denver Nuggets are one of the teams in the West to look out for. After playing without two key players last season, the Nuggets are set to have Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr with the 2x MVP Nikola Jokic.

After playing just nine games in the 2021-22 season, MPJ suffered a back injury. The same required surgery, which ruled him out for the season. He averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in the games he played. With the 2022-23 season close, MPJ decided to show the world he’s ready in an uncommon fashion.

NBA Twitter roasts Michael Porter Jr for his new hairstyle

Last offseason, Michael Porter Jr signed a 5-year, $179.2 Million deal with the Nuggets. This contract is set to come in action from this season, and MPJ is set to earn roughly $30.9 Million for the 2022-23 season. With that much money coming MPJ’s way, one would assume the man has been working on his craft.

We haven’t really seen much of him working out in gyms, but he did put an Instagram story, claiming he’s ready for the season.

Michael Porter Jr’s new hairstyle heading into the new season 👀 (via @mpj/IG) pic.twitter.com/ly7Hwv3GRp — Guru (@DrGuru_) September 4, 2022

As expected, NBA Twitter showed no mercy to the Nuggets’ star.

Michael Porter Jr is trying to channel talent through his hair, not his craft xD — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) September 4, 2022

😊 Michael Porter-Targaryen Jr. Just don’t let him say “Dracarys” during the game. 🐲🔥. pic.twitter.com/n0GJddZLBj — ❤️ GO DUBS 🏆🏀❤️ (@rubygirl_65) September 4, 2022

Ready to be MVP of Grindr — Coops (@GMCoops) September 4, 2022

I guess MPJ heard what his audience had to say. The 24-year-old deleted his Instagram story, after the overwhelming 80-20 results on his polls. He’ll probably change the color back to something palatable before he’s seen in training camp or in the practice games.