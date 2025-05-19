Amid Nikola Jokic’s Brutal Honesty, Gilbert Arenas Questions Nuggets’ Off-Season Moves

Following an absolute dismantling in Game 7 at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nikola Jokic got brutally honest about the Denver Nuggets’ current construction. The three-time MVP didn’t mince words—nor did Gilbert Arenas, who critically analyzed the roster. Arenas insisted that some players were surely out of Denver’s future plans. But who?

It wasn’t hard to notice that the Nuggets struggled on offense for most of the Western Conference Semifinals series. Jokic looked like his usual self, averaging 28 points along with 14 rebounds and 6 assists per game. But players like Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray went missing in key games—including the decider earlier today.

Jokic, after the 125-93 defeat, did not beat around the bush when asked whether Denver’s current roster was good enough to win the championship.

“Um, I mean, we didn’t. So, obviously we can’t,” Jokic said bluntly. “If we could, we would win it.”

It’s hard to argue with the Serbian. It’s not that the Nuggets lack top-end talent—Murray and MPJ have proven themselves as playoff risers in recent years. But their lack of depth during this run was noticeable. All it took was one injury to Aaron Gordon to expose that.

Denver tried getting production from guys like Peyton Watson, Russell Westbrook, and even Julian Strawther at one point. But that just wasn’t a winning formula. It worked in stretches, but ultimately came crashing down when it mattered most.

But what if the Nuggets had another reliable option off the bench? What if they got more production from the bench in general? Well, Jokic doesn’t want to answer these questions.

“I don’t believe in those ‘If’s’ and stuff. We had our opportunity, we didn’t win it,” Jokic stated.

During the game, Arenas was hosting a live stream. Around the 10:04 mark in the fourth quarter, he began to throw in the towel and question what this loss would mean for Denver’s offseason. Like Jokic, Arenas didn’t hold back.

“I’m trying to figure out if you’re Denver. What are you doing this summer?” the former Wizards guard questioned. “I know Michael Porter Jr.’s gone, for sure. What am I doing with Murray?”

He was questioning some of the key pillars that helped build the Nuggets into what they are today. It was surprising to hear him so quickly dismiss their talents—MPJ in particular, who was reportedly playing through a tough shoulder injury this playoff run. Murray, too, has proven to be one of the most clutch players in recent NBA playoffs.

On top of that, Arenas’ co-host questioned where Denver would even move Porter Jr. After all, he’s in the middle of a massive 5 year, $179 million contract.

“I don’t care… I can get a donkey a**, whatever. I’m going to get something back. A Coogi sweater from Biggie’s mom’s closet that used to be Biggie’s. I don’t care, just give me something,” Arenas said to the laughter of his co-host. “Because what I’ve been getting for the last 7 games ain’t been it. Okay? This man had one good game out of the f**king 2 rounds? A broken clock is right twice a day- sh*t, what the f*ck is this one then?”

Arenas’ criticism of MPJ felt unfair, considering that just a couple of years ago, Porter Jr. was playing the hero alongside Jokic during their NBA Finals run. Now, he’s being run out of town for one bad postseason.

While things don’t look great for the Nuggets right now, they mustn’t panic or make any irrational moves. For example, Arenas’ co-host suggested they should trade Christian Braun because they could get more in return for him than MPJ. That could be a bad move, since he was one of the few players who looked like he belonged in this series against the Thunder.

Fine, trade Porter Jr.—but who’s taking on that contract? For a team that fired its coach in the final week of the season, the Nuggets and Jokic had an admirable run. The mindset shouldn’t be to blow everything up immediately.

Now, there are areas where Denver needs to improve. Jokic needs better shooting around him. The team also needs more depth to give him a breather from time to time. A head coach could also be a welcome change, though it looks like David Adelman is keeping that job.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Nuggets attack this offseason. There are a lot of questions surrounding them, which always makes for some drama. But we don’t think they should completely shift gears just yet. At the very least, don’t get rid of Murray.