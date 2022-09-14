Michael ‘Sugar’ Ray Richardson was the Magic before Earvin Johnson – the legend who never became one because of drug ban

Before Magic Johnson, the league had a tall do-it-all point guard who had a short but great NBA career.

It’s unfair to compare anybody with the Lakers legend and how he dominated the NBA for 13 years with a smile, so, let’s keep him aside when we are talking about a could-be all-time great that most of us have never even heard of.

There was already a tall, solid, do-it-all point guard in the league before Magic Johnson made his way to the NBA in 1979. And it wasn’t either long before that.

In fact, we are talking about the 4th pick of the 1978 Draft, Michael ‘Sugar’ Ray Richardson. Much like his name suggests, the New York Knicks 6’5 guard, like the legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, was as solid a player with a massive arsenal of skills.

Those skills could have propelled him to be one of the greatest players of all time, but he did something illegal, which ended his NBA career much earlier than it should have.

Not like Magic Johnson, but Michael Ray Richardson had a decent impact on the NBA and then around the globe

Richardson in his sophomore year, which was Magic’s first year, led the league in assists (10.1) and steals (3.2) while also averaging over 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Thanks to a Redditor, we came across the short and tragic career of the Knicks guard.

In just his 8-year short NBA career, he made it 4x All-Star teams, 2x All-Defensive First Team won, and was a 3-time steals leader and one-time assists leader.

His career NBA career was cut short in 1986 when he was playing for the New York Nets and had been averaging 20p/5.5r/8a/3s and 16/5.5/7.2/2.7 in his last two seasons because of a violation of the league’s drug policies.

David Stern banned Richardson from the NBA for life and ended a guaranteed Hall of Fame career in 1986. It didn’t stop him from becoming a legend, though.

Over the years, he took his talents to Europe and Canada and achieved numerous rewards including Tier-I titles in Italy, Croatia, and Canada along with some more individual accolades.

He even became a head coach in CBA as well as NBL and led his team to 4 championships. So, the legendary career, cut short in the States, did gradually attain that status while travelling around the world.