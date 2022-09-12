“You might write your name and whisper, “Call me,” or “See you in an hour”: Magic Johnson revealed his prolific s*x life leading up to HIV diagnosis

Los Angeles Lakers legendary point guard Magic Johnson blamed an extremely debauch lifestyle for a career-ending illness

Los Angeles Lakers were not always the kind of franchise they are today. In the 60s and 70s, NBA wasn’t as appreciated and baseball reigned supreme.

The Yankees and the Red Sox were two of the greatest sports franchises. No NBA team could even hope to compete with them in terms of popularity and success.

That was until the 80s happened and in came the flairy and crafty breed of athletes who learned to make it not just competitive but entertaining.

The dawn of the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird era of basketball was a boon for the league. That’s when things really began to turn around for NBA.

The two established their franchises, Lakers, and Celtics, among the biggest names in American Sports. Their epic rivalry exists to this day as if Bird and Johnson live on in their franchises, eternalized by their rivalry.

Magic Johnson revealed the lifestyle that led to his HIV diagnosis

Despite an exceptional career, Johnson’s retirement wasn’t the best. After carrying his team to the 91 NBA Finals, a routine checkup during the off-season revealed that the 6’9″ guard had contracted HIV.

He subsequently announced retirement but returned for another short-lived season in 95-96. Johnson described the days post his diagnosis as the lowest point in his life.

The media scrutiny and public outrage destroyed his self-confidence. He even contemplated ending it all. But Johnson held on and dedicated his life to HIV/AIDS awareness.

In his autobiography, Magic narrated the events leading up to the tragic news in detail.

He wrote: “Just about every time the bus brought us back to our hotel after a game, there would be 40 or 50 women waiting in the lobby to meet us. Most of them were beautiful, and a few were just unbelievable.” Johnson further elaborated: “Some were secretaries. Some were lawyers. Quite a few were actresses or models. Others were teachers, editors, accountants or entrepreneurs. There were bimbos, too, but not that many. Most of these women were college-educated professionals. Some were black, some white, Hispanic or Asian. Some of these women were very open about what they were doing, and some were more discreet. A few would even brag about all the players they had slept with. For others, all this was part of a very secret life.”

“She gave me that look and I said ‘ohh, uh-uh, not here,’ and she said ‘yeah here.’ She don’t have any panties on so let’s go…” “Women have different fantasies. Some wanna be with 2-3 at a time, one time I had 6 at one time.” – Magic Johnson on his wild sex life as a Laker pic.twitter.com/VZbpkenBNi — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) April 4, 2022

He also wrote about how easy it was to face such encounters. A star of his fame and achievement was understandably desired. And for Johnson, that desire meant everything.

Magic wrote: “Usually, the women waiting for us in hotel lobbies would pretend to be interested in autographs. But you might sign that autograph and write down your room number beside your signature. Or you might write your name and whisper, “Call me,” or “See you in an hour.””

Undeniably, Johnson’s promiscuity was his bane. But the neverending scrutiny hate he received was unjustified. Do you agree?

