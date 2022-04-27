“Mikal Bridges made 12/17 for 31 points, players he guarded made 3/17 for 7 points”: New Orleans Pelicans are shooting 36% in the series against Suns’ defensive juggernaut

Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges are the three big hopes for the Suns before Devin Booker comes back.

Having lost their primary scorer in Devin Booker, the Suns need all the help on the offensive side of the court more from any and every player wearing the Phoenix jersey.

Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges all upped their game offensively in Game 3, the game after Book went out with the series tied at one each.

The leaders of the defense and playmaking savored the day, scoring well above their regular season averages. Paul and Ayton both scored 28 points while Bridges scored a crucial 17 in a 114-111 win.

In Game-4 though, only Ayton could keep up and scored 23 while Bridges scored 8 and CP3 scored a mere 4 points in a 118-103 thrashing. The series stood even again at 2 each when Suns and Pelicans took on each other on Tuesday, and the three stars had the responsibility of showing up, and boy didn’t they do it well.

Mikal Bridges went berserk in Game 5, lit the Pelicans defense up, and stood firm at the Suns’ 1st line of defense

While CP3 had his usual ‘Point God’ like game scoring 22, assisting another 11, alongside gathering 6-boards and 3-steals, DA scored 19 while snatching 9 boards. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges had the game of his life.

The DPOY finalist, while playing almost all throughout the game, allowed just 7 points, caused multiple turnovers, and made 4 blocks. He didn’t leave much for his other teammates and scored 31 points while shooting a mesmerizing 4/4 from three, 3/3 from the charity stripe, and 12/17 from the field.

This must be the best performance of the playoffs thus far, but because the scoreline was 112-97 and maybe because he’s a Suns player, this single-handed domination on both ends of the court will not get as much praise as Embiid’s or Doncic’s 50-point games.

