“Miles Bridges you going crazy on this joint”: LeBron James can’t get enough of Hornets Forward’s ‘Halftime’ mixtape

LeBron James is a huge fan of rap, especially when NBA players try to get in on the action, and after Miles Bridges’ new mixtape, he had to show his appreciation.

The Hornets forward had an incredible year last season, being part of an up-start team that nearly made it to the playoffs when nobody expected them to.

He took on the perfect three-and-d role as he shot 40% from three while averaging 12.7 points per game and six rebounds per game. His highlight reel dunks were incredible to watch and always had Charlotte commentators losing it.

Not sure if this is a Miles Bridges or Eric Collins highlight package. pic.twitter.com/IHhdOSWzwn — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 12, 2021

However, basketball may not be the only thing Bridges is good at as he just launched a new mixtape called ‘Halftime’ under his rapper pseudonym ‘RTB MB.’

LeBron James jams out to Miles Bridges’ New Mixtape

Coming from Flint, Michigan, rap had to have been a mainstay of Bridges’ childhood as the city is one of the biggest rap populations in the country.

This new mixtape definitely shows the talent that Bridges has in the rap industry. He already has co-signs from his teammate Lamelo Ball and LeBron James.

The mixtape has 12 tracks including some features. For example, the song ‘Ballin’ has verses from Sada Baby and Skilla Baby. The beats are nice, and it’s definitely worth a listen if you’re a hip-hop fan.

LeBron couldn’t get enough of Bridges’ new release, and, as he often does, he took to Instagram to share a video of him rocking out to the new release:

Having LeBron’s approval will likely mean a great deal to Bridges as the Lakers star is an avid listener of hip-hop. Bridges is continuing to build on his music career, and ‘Halftime’ is just another step on the ladder upwards.

