“76ers built our team around Ben Simmons’ needs”: Joel Embiid shoots down disgruntled All-Star’s claims about fit between the two players

Joel Embiid shoots down claims by Rich Paul and the Ben Simmons camp that the Sixers weren’t accommodating Ben’s needs.

The Ben Simmons saga has long been at an impasse, despite all the buzz that fans want there to exist. Daryl Morey seems adamant about not trading him for role players. The trade market, meanwhile, is unbowing in its demand that Simmons be dealt for such players.

As a result, Simmons is now stuck on a team and a city that seems to have given up on him. Given the indictments by his teammates and coach in the recent past, a bit of pushback from him is understandable.

However, Ben needs to understand that as a basketball player looking to maximize his earnings, his current demeanor is an unprofessional look.

Joel Embiid shoots down Ben Simmons’ claims about fit between the two players

Given Ben Simmons’ notable absence from media day proceedings, tons of questions were fielded about him to the Sixers present. Embiid answered a few of them as the leader of the franchise.

Jojo admitted that he felt resentment at the info leaked by Rich Paul and Simmons’ camp about their fit. In his mind, he’s done everything possible to try and accommodate the Aussie forward:

“I feel like our teams have always been built around his needs. So it was kind of surprising to see. I mean the reason we signed Al (Horford) is (Simmons). We got rid of Jimmy (because) he needed the ball in his hands.”

“We’ve always had shooters, and I feel like i can really play with anybody, and I can make anybody be better on the court…We are a better team with him. There’s no question about it. We still hope that he changes his mind.”

It is clear that Embiid is close to the point of no return with the whole Ben Simmons saga.