“I’m going to put everything into the 2021-22 NBA season”: Kyrie Irving, amidst the anti-vaccine ordeal, claims last season with the Nets was merely a glimpse

Kyrie Irving confidently claims that last season with the Brooklyn Nets was merely a glimpse and that he is going to put everything into this season.

Whether NBA fans want to admit it or not, the Brooklyn Nets’ title chances hinge quite significantly on Kyrie Irving and his availability. It’s public knowledge as of this point that the former Cavalier has not only not taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but intends to keep it that way until his hand his forced.

When asked about his reasoning behind his hesitance to take the vaccine, unlike Jonathan Issac, Kyrie Irving simply says that he wouldn’t like to make his reasoning public. Andrew Wiggins is of a similar mindset and Shaquille O’Neal recently came out and said that Irving joining the NBA means he signed up for having everything in his life be public.

With Irving’s availability up in the air for the moment, he reassures fans that he is more focused than ever to play for a championship with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving teases Nets fans with what’s in store this coming season.

Kyrie Irving seems to be a part of a group chat with several fan accounts on Instagram and it is here where he’s put forth a message that read, “I am gonna put everything I have into the season, last season was just a light, light glimpse.”

Kyrie Irving is about to have the best season of his career 🔜 pic.twitter.com/DsGKAZF2v2 — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) September 25, 2021

Of course, the Brooklyn Nets weren’t able to successfully claim the 2021 NBA title due to James Harden being hobbled and Kyrie Irving tweaking his ankle in Game 4 of the ECSF. It’s safe to say that they will be back, better than than they were last season, looking to win it all this year.

However, if Kyrie does not budge on his stance on the vaccine, not only will he miss 41 home games due to vaccination laws in New York, but will lose upwards to $18 million in the process. NBA spokesperson, Mike Bass, confirmed earlier that pay will be docked from players who aren’t eligible to suit up for games.