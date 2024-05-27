Missing Game 3, Tyrese Haliburton Finds Himself on the Injury List Yet Again Ahead of Game 4

May 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (middle) reacts during the third quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers are just a loss away from being eliminated from the ECF after going down 0-3 against the Boston Celtics. Moreover, their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, left midway in Game 2 and wasn’t available for the next game. Desperate to keep their championship hopes alive, the Pacers’ chances of winning Game 4 take a severe hit as Hali is still on the injury list.

As per the official injury report, Haliburton has been listed as ‘Questionable’ by the Pacers due to soreness in his left hamstring.

He was a big part of the Pacers’ offense in winning their previous series against the New York Knicks. His three-point shooting and explosive first halves gave his team the edge to come out on top.

In Game 1 against the Celtics, the two-time NBA All-Star added a team-high 25 points and 10 assists. In his absence in Game 3, TJ McConnell took up the responsibilities behind their all-star starter, and added 23 points, along with nine rebounds and six assists.

However, it wasn’t enough to avoid their loss. More than the numbers, the team missed Hali’s ability to turn up during crucial in-game situations and clutch moments.

.@wojespn gives the latest on Tyrese Haliburton's hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/UNZaa3iLeL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 26, 2024

If the guard misses out on Game 4, all hopes land on Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner to keep the team alive in the tournament. Riding on a lucky post-season campaign, it seems Joe Mazzulla’s squad will once again get an easy entry into the next round, the 2023-24 NBA Finals.

Further, the Celts have also been playing without their All-Star big man, Kristaps Porzingis. However, they have adjusted fairly well in his absence because of his regular injury woes. The All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has kept the team ahead almost in every post-season situation, thus far.

Even though no team has ever come up and won from a 0-3 hole, Game 4 will be a must-win for the Pacers to keep their aspirations alive. Additionally, they will need their floor general’s services.