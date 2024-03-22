Mo Bamba Goes On A Tirade Against Patrick Beverley Following Bev’s ‘Whitest Black Guy’ Comments Against Him

Patrick Beverley caught the eyes of the NBA community following his recent comments on The Pat Bev Podcast. The 35-year-old openly claimed Mo Bamba was ‘one of the whitest black guys’ in the league. The controversial remarks garnered the attention of Bamba as he went on a tirade against his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate.

The situation circled Beverley’s attempt to form a starting five squad of the ‘whitest black’ NBA stars. In the process, the Milwaukee Bucks guard shed light on the black players who displayed stereotypical features of a white male. Interestingly, Bamba was the first name on the list as Pat Bev declared, “We gotta do the whitest black dudes. Mo Bamba is definitely in there. Love you, Mo”.

Despite Beverley saying that he loves him, Bamba was not most pleased by the Bucks guard’s comments. He later expressed his displeasure on X (formerly Twitter) while highlighting his background. The 25-year-old stated, “I’m a top 5 black-white guy because I can properly articulate how I feel & how I see things?…I’m not a gangsta to any capacity but I’m born & raised from Harlem. I made it off the block & out the trenches”.

Following this, the 7ft center pointed out the potential social impact of Bev’s public comments. He added, “Sitting there with your legs crossed like that & asking your white co-host to publicly question my blackness is one of the reasons why it’s hard to move the culture forward“.

However, soon after, Bamba softened his stance on his former teammate. He even encouraged his followers to showcase support for Beverley’s show by urging them to subscribe. “But like you say ‘luv gang’, yall go subscribe to the pod,” the New York-born mentioned.

Interestingly, this instance served as an extension of Beverley’s unique lists as he previously created a starting five of ‘white guys who are the least white’. At that time, the Chicago-born had put Tyler Herro in the lineup without hesitation, stating, “Number one Tyler Herro. He irks me sometimes. But the boy got game”.

On that occasion, Herro had refused to respond to Bev’s remarks. Hence, Bamba’s comments served as a wake-up call for the NBA guard. Beverley is yet to express his thoughts on the latest counter-statements from the big man.