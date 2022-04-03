“I already have an offer” – NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom says he already has a wrestling offer in hand

NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom spoke to Let’s Hang Live wherein he said that he already has a wrestling offer in hand.

After being packaged in a deal that included Daniel Theis being grabbed by Boston Celtics, NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom was waived by the Houston Rockets. The NBA star since then has been a free agent since no team has shown interest in him. Not only in the area of NBA, but Enes Kanter Freedom also is active in the arena of wrestling and was already seen in the arena of WWE.

During the year 2019, when the NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom was still associated with Boston Celtics, he made an appearance on the Monday night event of WWE Raw. Enes Kanter Freedom even claimed the title as he defeated then 24/7 Champion R-Truth. The event proved to be iconic. The NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom achieved this feat in front of the New York crowd. The NBA player also revealed a Boston Celtics jersey in the process.

Yet to figure out the way into the sport of basketball.

Recently, Enes Kanter Freedom spoke to Let’s Hang Live during the SEC championship. He expressed his love for the sport of wrestling. The NBA star also revealed that he already owns an offer of wrestling in hand. Also added that he can make an entry in the rings whenever he wants to. But, the sportsman also said that he is only 29 years old and thus wants to focus on basketball for the next seven years.

Thanks to ⁦@EnesFreedom⁩ for HANGin’ during the SEC Championship 🥳 Here he is talking about a pro wrestling career 👀 pic.twitter.com/AAKDixVPCT — Let’s HANG! 🥳 (@LetsHangLive) March 14, 2022

Enes Kanter Freedom also said that he is yet to figure out his way into the sport of basketball. It looks like the first love of the NBA star is basketball. The NBA player also added that he will only look towards the other areas of the sporting world once he figures out his career in basketball. Enes Kanter Freedom’s love for basketball is so immense that he has said that he will not quit basketball (at least in the near future).

‘I already have an offer’

“I already have an offer. Just trying to figure out what is going to happen with this basketball thing. I’m 29, and I want to play another six or seven years in this league. I’m going to figure out my basketball career first and see what’s going to happen. I already have an offer, I’m just not taking it right now. I love basketball and I’m not going to quit basketball,” said Enes Kanter Freedom.

