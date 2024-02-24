Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Vehemently Disagree on Bronny Being Able to Score on His Father LeBron James

The emergence of Bronny James in the NCAA basketball circuit has paved the way for numerous hypothetical discussions about his future. Unsurprisingly, the former Boston Celtics duo of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce joined the discussion on the latest episode of KG Certified. They ended up sparking a heated debate on whether the teenager could score on his NBA superstar father, LeBron James.

KG brought up the situation as he asked his co-panelist, “Can Bronny get a bucket on Bron right now?” “Yeah, he can get a bucket on Bron right now,” the Truth responded immediately, displaying faith in the 19-year-old. “Nope,” Garnett replied back immediately to trigger what would end up in a heated debate.

The duo soon elaborated on their stances as Garnett backed LeBron’s lockdown defense, highlighting his season average of nearly 25. On the other hand, Pierce still stood firm in his belief as he pointed out that LeBron is a 39-year-old veteran who is not in his defensive peak. Soon after that, KG further disagreed with his co-panelist putting into focus the 4x champion’s longevity and durability in the league. They failed to reach an agreement in the end, facing an impasse.

The argument served as a preview of the future of the NBA. With the teenage shooting guard representing USC, comparisons such as this are bound to arise even more. In case the father-son duo lock horns later in the NBA, conversations such as this one may receive more momentum.

However, it’s much more likely that Bronny and Bron will play for the same team. That has been LeBron’s wish all along. Many pundits have questioned Bronny’s potential as an NBA player. However, teams might wanna reconsider the USC guard if he declares for the upcoming draft, provided that LeBron has shown his willingness to play with his son on the same team.

The historical day for LeBron James might not be too far

Representing the USC Trojans in college basketball, Bronny’s performance till now has been underwhelming. Averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, the teenager has struggled to create an impact. Thus, there have been recommendations for him to spend slightly more time in the circuit before leaping into the NBA.

Despite the hardships, his son’s entrance into the NCAA marked a memorable occasion for the King. Upon watching Bronny feature for his team, the Los Angeles Lakers star declared, “It was everything for my family…It was just an emotional, draining day, from the time we all woke up to the time the buzzer hit zeros.”

Therefore, the 4x MVP might be willing to stay in the league a bit longer to fulfill his desire to play alongside his eldest son.