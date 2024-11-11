‘Modern Day LeBron Right There’: D’Angelo Russell Raves About 39 Year Old’s Evolution

LeBron James showed once again why he is the King. The undisputed and reigning King. A slightly slow, yet steady and sure-footed one, who knows when to step it up and when to play it cool.

Riding on James’ triple-double, the 144th of his career, the LA Lakers rallied back from a first quarter deficit to beat Toronto Raptors 123-103 last night. A huge third quarter helped the Lakers take the game away from the visitors, with LeBron leading the charge after Anthony Davis was forced off with an eye injury.

It was James’ 115th regular season triple-double and his second on the trot this campaign. His 16 assists on the night were a season-high too. His well-rounded performance was all the more vital because the Lakers’ offense was struggling through the early part of the game.

D’Angelo Russell spoke about James’ impact on both ends of the floor in the post-game press conference. James helped lift the performance of Russell too, who has seen his role diminished with the Lakers after losing his place in the starting lineup.

The point guard highlighted the star’s evolution as a player while explaining how LeBron’s constant movement in the second half allowed him and Austin Reaves beat the full-court pressure from the Raptors. This opened up spaces for the rest of the team to get their shots off.

“Man, he’s just dominating the game from every cylinder. Assists, rebounding, passing, leading, looked like the modern-day LeBron right there,” said Russell.

D'Angelo Russell speaks about LeBron's impact in tonight's win pic.twitter.com/mJ0TbCE2D1 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 11, 2024

James, who turns 40 next month, hasn’t slowed down much. Sure, he takes his time to get going these days. But that has got something to do with team orders, more than his physical prowess.

The Lakers have been showing inclination to run the game through Davis, at least the initial part. That means James doesn’t get really involved in scoring till the third quarter. But when called upon, he’s has been looking every bit the LeBron we’ve come to admire and celebrate.

Will this be the year LeBron finally retires?

James has been vocal about his conditions for retirement. First and foremost of which was his desire to keep playing till he managed to share the court with his son. After seeing Bronny drafted this year, fans online seem to think that James might hang his boots up after his 22nd season in the NBA.

The fact remains that he’s still as effective as ever. LeBron is averaging a steady 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season. However, the signs of decline do exist, though not glaring. His first step is slower, and he’s not as explosive off one foot as he used to be.

Despite rumors, James doesn’t seem ready to call it quits yet. But he has a pragmatic approach toward it.

In the locker room after the game against the Raptors, James told reporter Claire de Lune that while he has been impressive in what has been termed as an historic season, he can’t be doing it forever.

“It’s pretty cool that with the amount of miles I’ve put on the tires, and the lack of tread there is on these tires, that I’m still able to get up and down the highway and do it at a high level…. but I won’t do it till the wheels fall off, I’ll tell you that, I won’t be one of those guys,” said LeBron.

i asked lebron if he’s been able to let it sink in just how historical it is what he’s doing right now. “it’s pretty cool that with how many miles i’ve put on the tires, and how little tread there is, that i’m still able to get up and down the highway. and do it at a high level” pic.twitter.com/lCMs69TwdT — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) November 11, 2024

It is evident that the moment James realizes he cannot contribute to winning games with a starting spot, he will hang up his boots. And that he will do it of his own accord. The last thing he wants to become is one of those old broken-down warhorses who desperately try to cling to a past version of themselves.