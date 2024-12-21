“Modern Day Reggie Miller”: When Klay Thompson Compared Himself to the Pacers Legend

Klay Thompson is pretty easily one of the best shooters in NBA history. However, unlike his former teammate Steph Curry, Thompson emulates his play style from an elite shooter of the past, Pacers legend, Reggie Miller. Thompson even labeled himself as the ‘Modern Day Reggie’ in an interview last year.

Following a game during the 2023-24 NBA season, Thompson spoke with NBA analyst Steve Smith. The former NBA star asked Thompson who inspired his game throughout his career. The four-time champion gave credit to Miller. He said,

“My style resembles that of Reggie Miller. I call myself the modern-day Reggie. Reggie got into so many scraps, he got under so many people’s skins. They left it all out there, and that’s what I want to do. When I look back at my career and say, man, I gave it everything I had and competed at the highest level I could.”

"My style resembles that of Reggie Miller. I call myself the modern day Reggie."@KlayThompson on who has inspired his game throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/2EYfMryAHg — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 27, 2023

Thompson grew up analyzing Miller’s play style heavily. During his adolescent years, Thompson played the shooting guard position and sought inspiration from the best in the league. Like most children, Thompson gravitated toward Kobe Bryant, but Miller always fascinated him.

Reggie worked on his craft tirelessly and solidified his spot as one of the game’s greatest-ever shooters in an era that wasn’t heavy on 3 point shooting. Thompson aspired to follow in the legendary shooter’s footsteps. As a result, the 6-foot-5 guard evolved into a premier sharpshooter. Thompson’s playstyle, coupled with his accomplishments have positioned him right behind his role model.

Klay Thompson is catching up to Reggie Miller

The Mavericks star is closing in on Miller’s spot on the chart for all-time three-pointers made. In a matter of a few games, Thompson will become the next player to surpass Miller.

Miller is currently ranked fifth overall all-time with 2560 three-pointers. Thompson is not far behind with 2551 made three-pointers. The sharpshooter is no longer the prime version of himself, but he holds some of the prestigious shooting records. Thompson still holds the record for most three-pointers in a game with 14. Most impressively, he achieved the feat without playing in the fourth quarter.

Enjoy Klay Thompson breaking the single game 3pt record pic.twitter.com/hcjuEdmx1t — ⁷⁷ (@mavsbetterr) December 21, 2024

When it’s all said and done, Thompson’s accomplishments will cement his case for a Hall-of-Fame career. His rank on the all-time three-point list is just further evidence of how great of a shooter he’s been in his career.