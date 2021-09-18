“Mohammad Salah marks 150th Premier League appearance with another goal”: LeBron James congratulates Liverpool legend ahead of their weekend win against Crystal Palace

Ahead of their 5th game of the 2021-2022 campaign, LeBron James congratulates Mohammad Salah and Virgil van Dijk for their 150th and 100th appearance, respectively, for Liverpool.

LeBron James is undeniably one of the greatest players the league has ever witness. The King is extremely durable and one of the most versatile players to grace the NBA. For the past 18 years, LeBron has been putting up MVP numbers on a nightly basis. And with each passing year, he keeps solidifying his case for the GOAT hoping to dethrone Michael Jordan of that title.

The 4-time NBA champ is known for taking great decisions on the court. However, Bron is an incredible decision-maker outside the hardwood too. The King is a loving family man, philanthropist and a pretty successful businessman too – on track to becoming a billionaire soon.

One of his many successful business decisions was accepting a 2% stake in the historic English football (soccer for those who are confused) Liverpool F.C. The decision has surely paid off for LBJ. The stake which was once valued at $6.5 million has now extraordinarily grown to $32 million (approx.) today.

James quite often sends tweets out showing his support for The Reds. And recently too, the Lakers superstar decided to congratulate Mohammad Salah and Virgil van Dijk for one of their most incredible feats with the British club.

Egyptian forward Salah made his 150th appearance for the 2020 League winners, while Dutch defender van Dijk made his 100th appearance for the club.

It didn’t take LeBron long enough to show his appreciation towards the two incredible players. During the Liverpool-Crystal Palace clash, King James send out a tweet.

Clearly, LeBron well-wishes reached and help boost the team’s morale. Salah, one of the decorated players whom James had congratulated, even scored a stunning goal on the 78th minute of the encounter.

Grabbing a comfortable 3-0 win, Liverpool currently sits on top of the EPL table with 13 points. LeBron James and all Liverpool fans will hope to see The Reds continue to play with this incredible form.