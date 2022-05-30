“LeBron James sports a $500,000 Audemars Piguet for the UCL final”: The Lakers legend was spotted wearing a limited edition timepiece in Paris

LeBron James was among the stars present in the UCL Final. Apart from a Liverpool jersey as an accessory, he sported a $500,000 watch!

The Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible season, missing the NBA playoffs entirely. On a brighter note, LeBron James’ watch game has been impeccable all year.

If you look inside his watch box, you’ll notice that the man isn’t afraid to mix unusual watch designs. He adorns his wrist with ultra-rare Rolex, Patek Phillipe’s, and beautiful APs.

James offers a collection of pieces for any occasion. He is a watch aficionado and is the kind of person who has a watch for every event.

It appears @KingJames is adding to his collection of Richard Mille watches, starting with the brand’s signature RM 11-03 https://t.co/T2JMUrHCWr pic.twitter.com/DuJEkoNmVz — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) January 24, 2020

While cheering on Liverpool FC in the Champions League Final in Paris, LeBron James was photographed wearing a $500,000 watch

The 37-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star was in Paris for the Champions League final. LeBron’s Liverpool took on 13-time champions Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris.

Liverpool shareholder Lebron James was pictured at today’s UCL Final. pic.twitter.com/5beGFrKTwb — Samuel Agyiri (@Agyiri14Samuel) May 28, 2022

Unfortunately for James, The Reds were defeated 0-1 by Los Blancos — an emotional and financial setback for the King.

LeBron James, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, is a part-owner of the iconic football club Liverpool. So naturally, he would sport a timepiece that costs a cool half a million dollars!

James arrived in Paris sporting a US$500,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon Extra-Thin (Ref. 26521OR.SS.1220OR.01), a Louis Vuitton bracelet, and a Van Cleef and Arpels ring.

Safe to say, he wanted to show his wealth to the world all the while hoping that the red pick up some silverware. Something which he failed to do this season.

Lebron James spotted rocking Royal Oak Audemars Piguet in Rose Gold with Blue Sapphire gemstones valued at over $500k. pic.twitter.com/sxKNBmcUcm — Pluggedsoundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) May 29, 2022

This exquisite version of the world-famous luxury sports watch, consists of 18ct rose gold and has a bezel set with 32 blue sapphires, 22 blue sapphires in place of hour indices, and a massive tourbillon positioned at 6 o’clock.

While the part-owner went home with nothing to show for it, the world took note of his watch, and boy, we must say it is a stunner.

