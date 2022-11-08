Despite Being a Manchester United Star, $200M Worth Conor McGregor Is Interested in $4Bn Liverpool FC Bid

Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-division champion, has recently expressed his interest in buying one of the biggest English Premier League clubs, Liverpool FC, on social media.

The football club is currently facing a rough patch. The club’s American owners are searching for investors as a result. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which paid £300 million for Liverpool in 2010, is considering asking $4 billion to sell Liverpool FC.

Amidst the decision, the former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion, Conor McGregor showed his interest in the offer. The Irishman, when asked about buying the club by a fan, said, “I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club!” on his official Twitter account and also tagged the page of Liverpool FC.

I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club! @LFC https://t.co/HD0ELlhKOH — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 8, 2022

Conor McGregor is a Manchester United fan

The Dubliner is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. Despite that, ‘The Notorious’ thoroughly enjoys other sports too. One of which is football.

McGregor has several times expressed his love for the EPL club, Manchester United, and even once said is going to buy it. He has also posted himself in United’s jersey on social media. Despite his love for United, ‘The Notorious’ hinted to buy a rival club.

However, this is not the first time McGregor expresses his interest in buying a rival club. Previously, the UFC pay-per-view star was interested in buying Chelsea during a similar scenario.

Can McGregor buy Liverpool FC?

Because of his success in the sport, ‘The Notorious’ is among the wealthiest athletes on the planet. He currently boasts a net worth of over $200 million, according to Celebrity Networth.

Despite being a megastar of the sport, McGregor’s net worth is comparatively low than the huge asking price of the Anfield club owners. Hence, it might not be possible for him to buy the club right now.

