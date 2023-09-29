“Mom Always Says”: ‘Morphed’ Shaquille O’Neal Makes ‘Directorial Debut’ For Brand With $156,000,000 Sales Inspired by Hilarious Confession From His Mother

Shaquille O’Neal made waves on Instagram with a video that has ignited a social media frenzy. This unique blend of humor, creativity, and ‘morphing’ signifies a noteworthy achievement for Shaq, who proudly dubs it his “directorial debut.” There’s a heartfelt touch to this endeavor, as the basketball icon hinted at his mother’s influence.

This captivating project was brought by IcyHot, a widely recognized name in pain relief. Notably, this brand boasted an impressive $156,000,000 in sales in 2019, firmly solidifying its position in the market.

Shaquille O’Neal makes his directorial debut for IcyHot

Shaq’s viral video showcases a playful twist: his face morphs into that of a child. The video serves as a lively introduction to a new product. This spotlight belongs to IcyHot’s latest release, designed specifically for kids – a pain relief roll-on.

Shaq’s directorial debut brings a personal touch, inspired by his mom’s endearing belief that he’s just a big kid at heart.

The caption on the video says it all,

“My mom always says I’m just a big kid. And with the launch of new @IcyHot Kids, now I actually am! Check out my directorial debut for this innovative, pediatrician approved kids product.”

This caption pays homage to the lasting impact of maternal wisdom woven into this imaginative campaign.

Shaq has been working with IcyHot’s parent company for 18 years

For over 18 years, Shaquille O’Neal has been in close collaboration with IcyHot’s parent company, Sanofi. This enduring partnership has borne fruit in various ventures and initiatives aimed at promoting wellness and sports performance.

Among the notable collaborations, Sanofi’s Icy Hot division joined forces with the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation in support of the foundation’s philanthropic “Comebaq Courts” initiative. This heartwarming partnership seeks to refurbish basketball courts, creating vibrant spaces for communities to come together and play the game they love.