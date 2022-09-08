“Mom, why did you name me Shaquille O’Neal?”: Shaq reveals mother Lucille O’Neal’s reason for ‘different name’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals the meaning of his name, sharing insight into the beautiful relationship with his mother, Lucille O’Neal.

One of the most dominant players to ever play the game, Shaquille O’Neal, was a terror on the hardwood, having opponents beat with his mere physical presence. However, the former seven-foot center didn’t have it easy, coming from a troubled household.

The Big Diesel’s father, Joe Toney, struggled with substance abuse and was jailed for drug possession when the former was an infant. Nonetheless, Shaq’s mother, Lucille O’Neal, ensured her son got the perfect upbringing, with stepfather Phillip Arthur Harrison playing a crucial role.

Mama O’Neal had Shaq at a very young age, struggling to meet ends with her family turning a cold shoulder due to having a child outside of wedlock. Despite all the hurdles, Lucille managed and how.

During one such Masterclass episode, the Lakers legend took us down memory lane, addressing his relationship with his mother/best friend, Lucille O’Neal, while revealing the meaning behind his name.

“Why did you name me Shaquille?”: When the Diesel asked his mother the significance of his name.

Growing up, Shaq was never the average size of kids in his neighborhood. At a mere 16 years of age, the former Louisiana State University player was 6ft 10′. Nevertheless, this wasn’t the only thing unique about the three-time Finals MVP, as he revealed the meaning of his name in the following clip.

“We have Brians and Kennys, and Mikes, and Gregs in our family, why did you name me Shaquille?” asked the Lakers legend to his mom, who told him, ‘I wanted to name you something that meant something.'”

“My name is Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal. Shaquille is an Islamic name, it means ‘little’. Rashaun means ‘Warrior’. ‘She (Shaq’s mother) said, ‘You’re my little Warrior, I fought with you, I fought for you.”‘

Referring to his mother as his best friend, Shaq narrated a story of how Lucille got into a fist fight with a bus driver, who wouldn’t give Mama O’Neal a free ticket for her son despite him being 2-years-old. Looking at the Diesel’s size, the bus driver refused to believe he was under 2-years-old.

It’s truly heartwarming to see Shaq’s relationship with his mother, who despite having accumulated a mammoth net worth of $400 million, continues to remain attached to his roots, always taking care of his loved ones

