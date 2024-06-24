Monica McNutt Breaks Down the Reason Behind Angel Reese Scoring Double-Doubles on a Nightly Basis

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against the Indiana Fever during the second half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Sky Center, Angel Reese, scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds during her latest adventure against her rival Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever. Her fourth-quarter heroics led to an 88-87 win for the Sky. She has now clasped eight straight double-doubles and is the only WNBA rookie to even sniff at a chance for ten consecutive double-doubles. On that note, ESPN analyst, Monica McNutt, rolled the tape and broke down what makes Reese a nightly double-double threat.

McNutt began by highlighting the Sky rookie’s terrific communication level which was on display during the team’s defensive schemes. She also pointed out how well Reese uses her 6’3” frame to disrupt passing lanes and her well-adeptness at finding the correct rebounding positions.

The analyst added that the 22-year-old has been able to shut down doubts about her offensive game translating from the NCAA to the WNBA level. On Get Up, McNutt noted,

“The step for her has been able to maintain her high energy level but at this level. She’s quick off the ground. She knows when she misses a shot, she’s back to her own rebound, she’s in there mixing up with the bigs. I think an underrated part of her game is her ability to move without the basketball.”

McNutt remarked that the Bayou Barbie isn’t afraid of soaking in contact and deserves plaudits for her relentless pursuit of rebounds. Her co-host, Ryan Clark, reminded her that the 2x WNBA MVP, A’ja Wilson, had predicted that Reese’s rebounding would translate as soon as she entered the league.

The 2024 rebounding league leader sure recognized the rookie’s talents soon. Indeed, the former LSU star has been playing with a lot of confidence and has surpassed expectations.

Angel Reese has the drive to succeed at the highest level

Angel Reese was naturally stoked after her career-high masterpiece against eternal rival Caitlin Clark. In the post-game interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, she gave spirited replies and exuded top-notch confidence. Reese conveyed that she gives it her all in each game and will do anything to grab a win for her team.

While touching upon the intangibles that make her a heart and hustle player, she told Rowe,

“I’m a dog, you can’t teach that. I’m going out to do whatever it takes to win in every single night. My teammates rely on my energy so being able to continue the energy even if we’re down, even if we’re up, that’s what I do.”

The 22-year-old has shown that she deserved to be picked higher than #7 in the 2024 WNBA draft. She has been absorbing the words of her coaches, hell-bent on enhancing her game at the highest level. If Reese continues to grow at the current rate, she can carve out a Hall-of-Fame career at the pro level.