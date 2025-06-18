Stephen A. Smith Calls Caitlin Clark an Antagonizer, Brings Up Her 2023 Incident With Angel Reese

The rise in popularity of the WNBA this season can be easily attributed to Caitlin Clark. It’s pretty clear that the rest of the all-women’s league knows about that, as Clark has become target #1 during games. This was proven last night during the Fever and Suns game, which saw multiple fights break out.

Both teams clearly came into the game with some animosity towards one another. The altercations began when Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye in the third quarter, an action deemed a flagrant foul by the referees.

However, Clark received a technical for pushing Sheldon back. Seconds later, she was dropped to the floor by Marin Mabrey, who also got hit with a tech. Tina Charles came to her teammate’s aid in the moment. And for her troubles? You guessed it, another technical.

Then, in the 4th quarter, Sophie Cunningham hit Sheldon with a hard foul that led to another skirmish, resulting in Cunningham, Sheldon, and Lindsay Allen all getting ejected. By the game’s end, which the Fever won 88-71, there were over 6 technical/flagrant fouls, and three ejections.

This was heavily discussed on ESPN First Take by famed analysts Monica McNutt and Stephen A. Smith. “Credit Caitlin Clark for the way she has elevated the game,” stated McNutt, who questioned why the incident was getting so much coverage when it was merely just women competing hard against one another.

“Do I want the WNBA to turn into the WWE? No, of course not. But I do think that the idea that competition does not allow for space for tempers to flare at times that’s ridiculous. We can look at this across any sport, particularly when there are men, and if things get heated, we chalk it up to ‘Oh they were passionate’ and it’s nothing,” said MM.

SAS vehemently agreed that the nonstop coverage of the altercations was unnecessary. He reiterated something he’s been saying for months, that a large portion of the WNBA roster is jealous of the attention CC gets.

“Caitlin Clark being that golden goose per say, that rising tide that is lifting all boats, I stand by my past proclamations that there’s resentment towards her because of that,” the 100 million dollar man stated.

That said, SAS also questioned if Clark brought some of these instances upon herself. “There’s also resentment toward her because she instigates resentment toward her. Oh Caitlin can clap at you know. Caitlin can antagonize you know,” he stated.

Smith didn’t just start shooting from the hip. He had examples, mainly Clark’s now legendary feud with Angel Reese and how it all began because CC was smack-talking everyone.

“The whole Angel Reese thing with her started because when Caitin was giving it to everybody else, she was the one waving in their face. That’s why when Angel Reese and LSU got a hold of her, Angel Reese was like, ‘Yeah, it’s your turn.’ That’s where it came from!” he shouted.

Caitlin’s aggression on the court is the same type of aggression NBA stars have, so the fact that people were unhappy with seeing this go down because they are women is just silly. It’s a new world, and Clark is at the forefront of it. SAS even attributed her gift of gab to one of the game’s greatest shooters.

“She’s kind of like Larry Bird was when Larry Bird was shooting the lights out of something like that. Dr. J was one of the nicest people in the world…and Dr. J swung at Larry Bird. Caitlin Clark is that person as well.”

SAS is known for his viral, controversial takes, but this one is right on the money. Clark is the face of the league, no question about it. But she’s also an athlete built for the moments and the toughness of the competition. No one questioned when MJ got into a scuffle. Why should they do it with CC?