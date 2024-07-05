Monica McNutt Reasons Picking Angel Reese Over Caitlin Clark for ROTY

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year race will come down to the former NCAA rivals, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Clark has earned her laurels for her limitless range accompanied by an unparalleled passing ability. Meanwhile, Reese’s work on the rebounding end, combined with her hustle, has also turned heads. Both players have also made it to the 2024 All-Star Team. On that note, ESPN analyst Monica McNutt gave her two cents on the 2024 WNBA ROTY honors, going against the odds to make a case for Reese over Clark.

But why did she pick the Chicago Sky Center over the Indiana Fever guard despite Clark’s rising popularity?

McNutt argued that since the Sky has a better ranking than the Fever as of now, Reese should be the candidate deserving of the title. She also lauded Reese’s 11-game double-double streak, which is just one removed from the record set by Candace Parker over two seasons.

“My Rookie of the Year is going to go based on the standings,” McNutt said on Get Up. “The Sky right now are in the playoffs, so you have to give the nod, in my mind, to Angel Reese. Look, the double-double streak [of Reese] rocking and rolling chasing down, 12 double-doubles is the record that spanned over two seasons, she has already gotten to 11.”



The ESPN analyst also pointed out that compared to Reese, Clark has a much more promising roster around her. She outlined how the Sky Center doesn’t have a former #1 pick like Aliyah Boston. In addition, the talent at the guard position in Chicago pales in front of Clark’s teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Despite the difference in talent level, McNutt remarked that the LSU alum has done an incredible job of leading the Sky.

“There’s not another #1 draft pick on that roster, currently. There is not another All-Star currently from years past. Indiana, they have building blocks, Aliyah Boston, Rookie of the Year, #1 pick last year. Obviously, Caitlin Clark, this year, Kelsey Mitchell has had big time seasons over the course of her career. So there is more in terms of supporting cast around Caitlin,” the 34-year-old added.

Therefore, McNutt downplayed the betting odds that are overwhelmingly in favor of Caitlin Clark and argued that the race is much closer than the odds indicate. She is spot-on about Angel Reese having a persuasive ROTY case.

Angel Reese has had a great rookie season so far

The Bayou Barbie has collected 13.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Her rebounding numbers are on par with the best rebounding season by an individual player in WNBA history. Both Sylvia Fowles and Jonquel Jones hauled in 11.8 rebounds a game as a record in the league.

Therefore, Reese is on pace to tie the record at least. However, she has done it as a rookie!

Thanks to her incredible numbers and popularity, Reese deservedly earned the 2024 All-Star Game nod. While her 11-game double-double streak is impressive, as McNutt pointed out, the Sky isn’t the most well-rounded unit. They have a sloppy offense which is accentuated by the troubles at the Wing positions.

On the other hand, the Sky barely has a better record than the Fever as both the teams are in the 38-39% win percentage rate. Thus, the ROTY race is still wide-open as the Fever have started to figure it out on both ends.