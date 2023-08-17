Months After Trolling Charles Barkley With A Fish For His $500,000 Pond, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Gets Chased By Multiple Dogs

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the funniest characters in the basketball world. Providing viewers with constant jokes, Shaq has helped Inside the NBA become one of the most-loved sports analysis shows. Over his 19-year NBA career and the 12 years as an analyst after, O’Neal has had his fair share of history with animals. A few months ago the TNT analyst trolled Charles Barkley with a fish. As if it was karmic justice at play, the Los Angeles Lakers legend recently found himself in an undesirable situation with a few dogs viciously chasing him.

Shaquille O’Neal shares a unique relationship with Charles Barkley. During their playing days, the big men absolutely despised each other. However, they managed to sort out their differences after joining TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’. Nowadays, O’Neal and Barkley, in a playful manner, would do anything and everything to troll each other. Constantly bickering around, both of them are on the lookout for new methods to pull the other’s legs. As surprising as it sounds, the 7-footer even purchased a 35-pound Yamabuki fish for his $500,000 pond to do nothing more than mock Sir Charles. Always joking about the Chuckster’s weight, the Big Aristotle named his 39-inch fish “Charles Barkley”.

Shaquille O’Neal survives as multiple dogs chase him

Instagram account hotfreestyle recently posted a video of Shaq’s latest encounter with animals. Appropriately adding the “Who Let the Dogs Out” audio to the clip, the Hall-Of-Famer is seen getting chased by several, massive dogs. As seen in the clip, the dogs are viciously charging toward and barking at the big man. Luckily, O’Neal manages to get himself inside the house, with no harm done. In fact, he even seems to enjoy it.

Shaq has been a first-hand witness to a traumatic experience with regard to dogs. Earlier in 2022, “Superman” generously helped the family of Syrai Sanders, a 5-year-old who was a victim of a vicious dog attack. Lending out a hand, O’Neal invited the Sanders family to ‘Go Rooms Go’ in order to buy them brand new furniture.

Seems like dogs have some weird aversion against Shaq. As a child, a dog tore his brand-new Chuck Taylors when they were brand new. Being an enraged youngster at the time, O’Neal decided to teach the dog a lesson by attempting to break its neck the very next day.

As one might expect, O’Neal is much nicer to animals now. He once even talked about how gorillas seem to perceive him.

Gorillas seem to be intimidated by Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal is much bigger than the average human. At 7-foot-1″, and weighing over 350 pounds, Shaq can be very terrifying. From a story narrated by him, apparently, gorillas are also intimidated by O’Neal.

As heard in the NBA on TNT tweet above, whenever Shaq visits any zoo in the world, the gorillas seem to go “crazy” and try fighting him. If one of the larger animals can be scared of him, one can only imagine what a nightmare of a task it would be for defenders to guard Shaq in his prime.