Basketball

‘Gorillas always go crazy when they see me’: 7ft Shaquille O’Neal explained why silverbacks feel intimidated when he shows up at zoos

‘Gorillas always go crazy when they see me’: 7ft Shaquille O’Neal explained why silverbacks feel intimidated when he shows up at zoos
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"$21 Million to wear a cap with DVAG's logo" - When Michael Schumacher signed a $21 Million sponsorship deal with a German financial advisor company
Next Article
James Anderson wickets by country: How many wickets has Jimmy Anderson taken at home?
NBA Latest Post
‘Gorillas always go crazy when they see me’: 7ft Shaquille O’Neal explained why silverbacks feel intimidated when he shows up at zoos
‘Gorillas always go crazy when they see me’: 7ft Shaquille O’Neal explained why silverbacks feel intimidated when he shows up at zoos

Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man, standing well over the average person. It appears he…