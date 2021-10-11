Basketball

“Moses Malone does eat s**t”: When Larry Bird openly ripped Moses Malone on TV after winning the 1981 NBA Championship

“Moses Malone does eat s**t”: When Larry Bird openly ripped Moses Malone on TV after winning the 1981 NBA Championship
Joe Viju

Previous Article
T20 World Cup 2021 Prize Money: How much cash prize will winner and runners-up of T20 World Cup win?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Moses Malone does eat s**t”: When Larry Bird openly ripped Moses Malone on TV after winning the 1981 NBA Championship
“Moses Malone does eat s**t”: When Larry Bird openly ripped Moses Malone on TV after winning the 1981 NBA Championship

Celtics legend Larry Bird publicly made his feelings known about Rockets center Moses Malone after…