“Most Misunderstood Dude”: Stephen Curry’s Emotional Comment on Kevin Durant Captured in ‘Underrated’ During NBA 3PT Record Celebrations

Credits: May 6, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Stephen Curry (30) look on during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In December of 2021, Stephen Curry officially cemented himself as the greatest 3-point shooter in the history of the NBA. The 4x NBA Champion broke Ray Allen’s 3-point record of 2973 three-pointers against the New York Knicks, and that too in the Mecca of basketball, Madison Square Garden. On the special occasion, Kevin Durant, Curry’s former teammate, made sure he personally congratulated him. Curry organized a party later that day in New York, where KD’s marked his presence. Appreciating KD’s presence, Steph remarked that his friend was a misunderstood person.

Slim Reaper played three seasons with the Warriors and won two NBA championships. Despite the news of the rift between the Warriors players and KD, they have still remained very close to each other. Draymond Green and Curry have maintained a close connection with the Phoenix Suns star.

Stephen Curry calls Kevin Durant “the most misunderstood” player in the NBA

During the time Durant played for the Warriors, Curry not only adjusted his own game to help Durant feel at ease but also made adjustments in his leadership style. KD is a hooper, and he perhaps played the best basketball of his life during his stint with the Dubs, and Chef Curry was a big part of it. The two had a very good bond, both off and on the court. And that was visible when Curry invited Durant in 2021.

After the Warriors star broke the three-point record, he threw a small party in celebration in New York. The Suns’ star made sure he showed up to the party and offered a proper gesture to appreciate the greatness of his friend.

While the former teammates laughed with each other, Steph made a very emotional remark about Durant. “Most misunderstood dude in the freaking league,” he said, pointing at KD. Durant has been criticized for having thin skin and lashing out at fans on social media. He has been criticized for joining the Superteam and for his apparent inability to carry a tram to a championship. Despite the criticisms, there is no solid evidence that could prove him to be so, statistically or otherwise.

KD thought Stephen Curry was White

Durant joined Golden State Warriors in 2016. However, he saw Stephen Curry for the first time way before that and he had a misconception about him. During the same party, Curry reminded KD of the time when the latter thought of the former as a white kid. “Remember that time you thought I was a little white kid?” Durant replied in embarrassment, “I think about that sh** all the time, dude!”

In 2014, Durant said that he first saw Steph when he was 10 years old, and Curry looked ‘yellow’. He also added that where he comes from, he barely sees kids with light skin, let alone a Black guy with light skin.