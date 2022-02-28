Basketball

Most turnovers in NBA history : Are the Lakers’ 15 turnovers most in the 1st quarter of any game in NBA history?

Most turnovers in NBA history : Are the Lakers' 15 turnovers most in the 1st quarter of any game in NBA history?
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are competing for the most turnovers!": Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers' stars on their careless attitude against the Pelicans
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Most turnovers in NBA history : Are the Lakers' 15 turnovers most in the 1st quarter of any game in NBA history?
Most turnovers in NBA history : Are the Lakers’ 15 turnovers most in the 1st quarter of any game in NBA history?

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and the Lakers’ abysmal care of the ball has NBA fans…