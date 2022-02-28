Most turnovers in NBA history : Are the Lakers’ 15 turnovers most in the 1st quarter of any game in NBA history?

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and the Lakers’ abysmal care of the ball has NBA fans scurrying to check if they’re setting a record for most turnovers in NBA history.

There’s not a single Lakers fan who entered this season with the same kind of feelings as the fanbase harbors right now. True, there were expectations of some kind of underperformance.

But most of us neutral fans believed that the combination of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a former MVP would result in a very heightened floor level of performance for the LakeShow. Instead, the exact opposite has happened.

The Lakers’ ceiling as a team has become very clearly defined now that they’re completely shorn of shooters. Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee were a few players who brought them their nightly steel. They’re out now, and so is the Lakers’ run of good luck.

Most turnovers in NBA history : Are the Lakers’ 15 turnovers most in the 1st quarter of any game?

The Lakers may have shattered the bar for the worst game of their season thus far definitively with this outing. However, they stayed some way off the NBA record for most turnovers in NBA history – in 1 quarter.

StatMuse reveals that the figure of 13 has only been reached once before – by the Warriors during their 73-9 run in the 2015-16 NBA season.

NBA Twitter had all sorts of mental reactions once the Lakers cracked this figure. After all, there are few records more unenviable than that for most turnovers in NBA history. Right? Right?

All BS aside the Lakers are really disrespecting the Game of basketball right now! That bad body language and careless basketball ain’t it. Show some type of pride and respect for the Game! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 28, 2022

Even Kendrick Perkins agrees that it’s not basketball they’re playing. And Perk is a bigger LeBron d*ckrider than practically everyone else in sports media save for Shannon Sharpe.