“Never seen Dwyane Wade balance the checkbook!”: Gabrielle Union revealed why she signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of her wedding with the Miami Heat legend on the Arsenio Hall Show

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union seem to be the model married couple of these times. But there’s a financial catch to their situation.

Cliches become cliches for a reason – they’re observations made on a vast sample space of realities. And when it comes to two very successful individuals coming together and getting married, the stakes are quite high.

Monetarily, Dwyane and Gabrielle were probably set for life the minute they met each other. However, not all people share the same philosophy when it comes to money management.

There are some who prefer to live life on a more spontaneous spending pattern. Others, meanwhile, continue to spend in organized bursts irrespective of where they get to, financially.

These differences of opinion were no doubt contributing factors to why D-Wade and Gabbie took time off their relationship sometime in the early 2010s. When both realized that they wouldn’t be happiest without each other, they took the plunge. But even so, there remains a safety net, just in case.

Gabrielle Union revealed why she demanded a prenup from Dwyane Wade

After Dwyane and Gabrielle Union decided to pull together and give marriage a go, the beautiful Gabbie turned up on the Arsenio Hall Show to make a very exciting wedding announcement, flashing a really extravagant engagement ring (well-deserved, of course).

She also revealed the reason why she pushed the Miami Heat legend into accepting a prenup:

“The biggest difference between this marriage (hers with Dwyane Wade) and the last one will be a prenup. At my insistence. When you have your own stuff, you don’t have to worry about anybody else’s stuff.”

“So everyone should go into the relationship knowing ‘I’m here for you, and you’re here for me.’ And the reality is, I’ve never seen Dwyane Wade balance the checkbook.”

