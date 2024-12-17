“Motherf***er You Pick”: Patrick Beverley Was Fed Up With LeBron James Bullying Him As A Rookie

Patrick Beverley became known as one of the NBA’s most vocal and intense players throughout his 12-year career in the league. However, the 32-year-old shared how he had to navigate some rookie hazing before gaining that reputation. As an undrafted rookie on the Miami Heat, Beverley became, of all the players in the league, LeBron James’ target during the first year of the Heat’s “Big Three” era.

While Beverley only spent a short time in Miami, as he never played a regular season game for the Heat, there was still plenty of opportunity for the King to mess with the first-year point guard. “The sh*t LeBron had me doing was wild…” Beverley started on the Pat Bev Pod. The veteran playmaker dove into a story about LeBron’s excessive sports drink specifications. No matter which Gatorade he brought to LBJ, there was something off about it, either the flavor or the temperature.

Beverley then thought he had cracked the code in solving the superstar’s demanding request by bringing out every drink the team had at the facility. “Me as a rookie, I like to think I have a lot of sense. I go to the Gatorade thing, I get every Gatorade out, cold and warm, every color. Get every water out, cold and warm. Big bucket, bring it to him, motherf***er, you pick now. We ain’t gonna keep doing this.” Pat Bev continued.

Beverley and LeBron may have had a rough start to their relationship, but their camaraderie has grown over the years. The pair squared off in several heated on-court battles during Beverley’s time with the Rockets and Clippers, even before James took his talents to the Western Conference.

Evidently, there was enough mutual respect for the duo to join forces when the three-time All-Defensive guard arrived in LA. It didn’t prove to be the best fit for the journeyman, but his defensive prowess was welcome for a Lakers team lacking on that end of the court.

Beverley and LeBron became friends during Heat training camp

LeBron’s rookie treatment of Pat Bev may have seemed mean-spirited, but the Chicago native revealed that he and LBJ had actually established a friendship during Heat training camp in 2010.

Beverley spoke about his relationship with James in 2022, claiming the future Hall of Famer to be “like a big brother”. He went on to share that during his first year as a pro, he was told to go to LeBron for help maneuvering around the league. Bev called him up and asked him for help on and off the court.

Speaking of the instance, Beverley recalled: “If there’s anything you can help me, on the court, off the court, I am a sponge man. Whether it is basketball, whether it’s fatherhood, just help me with it.”

The former Timberwolves guard was later cut from the Miami team but he assured, LeBron and he never lost touch despite that.