Patrick Beverley Shocked Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Comparing Him To Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the NBA today. He’s currently leading his team in the Finals, won MVP, and earned his third straight All-NBA First Team nod. He’s consistent, composed, and clutch. There’s no denying he belongs in the elite tier. And just like with any rising star, comparisons to legends start flying.

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards got the Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant talks last year. This season, it’s Shai drawing those same names. But what’s surprising is that Shai’s Jordan-Kobe comparisons started way back in his rookie year. He was with the Clippers at the time.

In his rookie year, he averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Even in his All-Rookie Second Team worthy season, SGA’s game was undeniable. Although he was still raw and needed to develop a lot, the potential was there. Patrick Beverley, his teammate and veteran at the time, said he saw something special in SGA right away.

During a conversation on SiriusXM NBA Radio, he recalled his first impression of the young star. He said, “First day of practice, I go to Lou Wills, I go, ‘Am I tripping or is he really good?” Lou Williams still needed to see more from SGA before he could co-sign Pat’s thoughts on the rookie. But the former NBA star knew he was seeing something special.

He recalled one of his early conversations with the guard, “Shai, do you know how good you can be…You could be a superstar.” It was too much for SGA to understand at the time what Pat meant by “Superstar.” He asked him if he meant an All-Star. The 36-year-old told him, “You could be a superstar. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, you.”

“First day of practice, I go to Lou Williams. I go, ‘Am I tripping’, or is [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] really good?”

@PatBev21, SGA’s teammate with the Clippers, talks with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 about realizing early that Shai had superstar potential pic.twitter.com/I9Cdb9qHfv — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 15, 2025

SGA couldn’t believe his ears. It wasn’t just that he was being told he could be in the same tier with MJ and Kobe one day; the praise was coming from a seasoned NBA veteran. Pat said that SGA didn’t even know his potential at the time. Fast forward to 2025, and the OKC star is on track to be mentioned among the greats of the game.

Being compared to the likes of Jordan and Kobe must be a dream come true for any athlete. For SGA, it might be a lot more than most because he grew up idolizing the Lakers legend. Recently, he was complimented by a reporter for having moves similar to Kobe’s and asked how much studying Kobe’s game helped him become the league MVP.

SGA said, “That’s probably my favorite player of all time. Never got the chance to meet him…His influence has gone through the roof, and his legacy will be remembered forever because of the competitor and the basketball player that he was.”

“Hopefully I’m somewhere close to that as a basketball player one day,” he added. At the young age of 26, he is being compared to his idol. It is safe to say that in the years to come, SGA will only strengthen his position alongside the legends.