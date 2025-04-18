“Your Game Ain’t S*xy Enough”: Shaquille O’Neal Relays Brandon Jennings’ Message to Pat Bev After Refusing $100,000 Offer

The competitive fire among NBA players doesn’t disappear once their careers have ended. They have grown into fierce competitors throughout their lives and will take any challenge that comes their way. That is most evident in the recent saga involving Brandon Jennings and Patrick Beverley. The former Lakers guard challenged Jennings to a one-on-one for $100,000. Jennings declined Beverley’s offer due to his lack of flair in his style of play. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal had to chime into the brewing beef.

This feud between Jennings and Beverley has blossomed quickly over the past few days. It began following Jennings’ comments calling out the three-time All-Defensive team member. Jennings has been on a rampage, calling out former NBA stars. Clearly, Beverley doesn’t fit that criteria.

Jennings and the Gil’s Arena crew hosted a watch party of the Grizzlies and Warriors Play-In game on Playback.TV. During the stream, he sent a message to Beverley regarding a potential head-to-head matchup.

“Don’t get mad at me because I’m talking about [players] that were stars,” Jennings said.

The former Bucks star’s comments reached Beverley, who didn’t take kindly to his words. He joined the same live stream to put forth $100,000, stating he will not just win but dominate Jennings.

“Man, I will dog your little a**. You know that,” Beverley said.

Following that heated interaction, Jennings took some time to gather his thoughts. In the most recent episode of Gil’s Arena, he didn’t hold back on his hostile response toward Beverley.

“Dude, we’re not talking to you right now,” Jennings said. “You’re game ain’t sexy enough. This is my last time talking about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gil’s Arena (@gilsarena0)



Jennings is no longer paying any attention to Beverley’s constant proposition for a 1-on-1. He claims that he is not at a calibre of play worthy of facing him. A large populace of the basketball world has been drawn into this feud, including Shaquille O’Neal, who seconds Jennings’ sentiment.

O’Neal took to his Instagram account to share on his story the clip of Jennings signalling out Pat Bev. Shaq didn’t add any additional commentary, but his actions speak for themselves.

Shaq is invested in the Pat Bev and Brandon Jennings beef pic.twitter.com/EiqqG2ll7D — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) April 18, 2025

Jennings has been vocal about his ability to prevail against a multitude of former and current NBA stars. In a recent post, he believes he can defeat the likes of Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford, Jeff Teague, Jrue Holiday, and Ty Lawson. He sent them all a brief warning, “Watch out.”

Beverley has yet to reply to Jennings’ comments but surely will in the coming days. As for the other players Jennings has called out, none have finalized a date for a potential duel. Once the NBA season comes to a close, the possibility of these 1-on-1 matchups may become a reality.