Muggsy Bogues Digs Up a Rare Picture of Kid Stephen Curry Guarding Him, Declares GSW Superstar ‘Greatest Shooter Ever’

Stephen Curry’s heroics in Team USA’s gold medal-winning campaign cemented his legacy as one of the greatest shooters in basketball history. However, NBA legend, Muggsy Bogues, took it a step further. The 59-year-old recently dubbed the Golden State Warriors the ‘greatest shooter ever’, garnering widespread fan attention.

Advertisement

His latest post on X was a rare image of him posting up a young Curry during a training session. While the future NBA star struggled to get anywhere near the ball, Bogues could be seen enjoying the moment on the court. Reflecting on this image from his Toronto Raptors playing days, the 5ft 3″ maestro declared,

“Nothin to see here just me posting up the greatest shooter to ever walk this earth”.

Nothin to see here just me posting up the greatest shooter to ever walk this earth #heartoverheight #USA pic.twitter.com/67ingoYLQ9 — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) August 13, 2024

The high praise stemmed from Curry‘s exceptional performances during the crucial stages of the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the last two games against Serbia and France, the 36-year-old showed unparalleled shooting prowess. He totaled 60 points against these European powerhouses, going 65.4% from beyond the arc. His remarkable efforts were pivotal in Team USA clinching its fifth consecutive gold medal.

Furthermore, this compliment pointed out Curry’s consistency from the three-point line. His unmatched shooting range revolutionized the game, helping him set the record for the most three-pointers in NBA history with 3,747. This also translated to extraordinary achievements, including four championships, two MVP awards, one Finals MVP award, and 10 All-Star selections.

Bogues’ appreciation for Curry remained understandable. At the same time, it extended their longstanding relationship, adding a layer to their lasting bond.

How did Stephen Curry grow close to Muggsy Bogues?

Curry’s father, Dell, and Bogues developed a close friendship during their nearly decade-long tenure with the Charlotte Hornets. Their bond deepened when they reunited for two years with the Raptors.

This camaraderie extended to their families, allowing a young Curry to spend quality time with his father’s teammates. Simultaneously, it gave him early exposure to the NBA, helping him learn the craft. Consequently, the icons around him, particularly Bogues, likely inspired him to pursue a future in the game.

During a 2019 interview with HoopsHype, Bogues reflected on this period. “Steph just wanted to play basketball… He was never the biggest kid out there, but he’d see a guy like myself out there playing against bigger guys so he never got discouraged or distracted [about his size]… Now, he’s a two-time MVP”.

So, Bogues’s recent declaration stemmed from his deep-rooted appreciation of Curry’s rise to stardom. The praise was more personal to him than many comprehended, revealing the depth of NBA relationships.