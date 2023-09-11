“I Had 5 Kills With No Aim Assist?”: LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Hilariously Gets Pranked By 2,920,000 Followed FaZe Member

Bronny James may only be 18 years old, but he is already multi-faceted with his talents. Already recognized as a nationally ranked basketball player, one of Bronny’s other hobbies is gaming. The son of LeBron James and a great gamer, he also joined the world-famous FaZe Clan a few years ago. Over time, he developed a close bond with the other members, to the point where one of them even hilariously pranked him in front of 2,920,000 YouTube subscribers.

Back in 2020, FaZe Clan extended an offer to Bronny that he couldn’t refuse. Joining the organization, he became one of their youngest members, at age 16. However, this was a symbiotic relationship. While, FaZe did gain quite a bit of fame thanks to Bronny’s name and reputation, the newest USC recruit also received many invaluable opportunities. From collaborating with streamers like Adin Ross to becoming a part-time streamer himself.

FaZe Clan’s ‘FaZe Swagg’ hilariously pranks fellow FaZe member Bronny James

The video opens with FaZe member, FaZe Swagg informing his subscribers that he would be pranking Bronny James. How? Well, he planned to switch off the 18-year-old’s “aim assist” and see what happened. For context, “aim assist” is a type of mod that allows gamers who use controllers to automatically aim at an opponent in shooting games.

It was an incredible prank, that would normally infuriate any gamer. But, much to everyone’s surprise, Bronny’s reaction was hilarious. As he sat down and played, Swagg pointed out that Bronny seemed to be struggling. This prompted the USC guard to check his settings, where he realized his “aim assist” was off.

At first, Bronny was left shocked, but his shock turned into pride as he realized he had gotten five kills with the setting off. It was something that even FaZe Swagg couldn’t believe. A hilarious prank that ended up giving Bronny a sense of pride. Likely not the ending that Swagg was hoping for.

“Yo who the f**k did this?…Yo what!…Yo why was my shit off though? Oh! So I had five kills with no aim assist?”

His basketball career and role on FaZe aside, Bronny has other interests as well. He is also a budding young entrepreneur, who is destined to make a lot of big moves in the future. After all, he is already benefiting from the new NIL rule and is sure to build an empire for himself, just like his legendary father.

Bronny has multiple sources of income apart from gaming and basketball

With a net worth of $5,900,000, Bronny James is quite easily one of the wealthiest teenagers on planet Earth. His basketball career, gaming, and deal with Nike have put him on the right track to surpass his father’s $1,000,000,000 valuation. However, those are not the only aces in his deck. As a young superstar with tons of potential, many brands have jumped at the chance to have Bronny endorse them.

Nike aside, the 18-year-old also has endorsement deals with PSD underwear and Beats by Dre as well. Additionally, he has also appeared in a commercial for Fast X.

Fans, analysts, and players alike will be watching Bronny’s career with much anticipation. He has all the right tools to become a great player and has been blessed with the right surroundings as well. Whether he lives up to the greatness that many see within him is all up to him now.