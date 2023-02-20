“Zion Williamson jumped up and blocked my ‘free layup’”: Jose Alvarado Reveals Hilarious Incident with Pelicans Star During College Days

Feb 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1), guard Jose Alvarado (15) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) pose for a photo before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado are two of the most loved players on the New Orleans Pelicans squad. While Zion entices the audience with his powerful dunks, Jose manages to bring some high intensity whenever he takes on the floor. Goes without saying, whenever this NOLA duo take on the floor, fans are assured some top-class entertainment.

Having missed the entire previous campaign, this is the first season for Williamson that he is sharing the locker room with GTA. However, there was one time in their careers that the two faced off against each other.

Jose Alvarado narrates an incident from a Duke-Georgia Tech clash

Recently, the 6-footer made an appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast. The 2023 Rising Stars Game MVP revealed narrated a hilarious incident from a Duke-Georgia Tech clash from 4 years back.

According to Alvarado, he thought he had a free layup. Much to his surprise, Zanos erupted out of nowhere and swatted the ball with both his hands.

“In college, he was at Duke, I was at Georgia Tech. I remember him guarding me and I went back door and I thought I had a free layup and next thing you know, he jumps and blocks it with 2 hands. I think his face is at the rim,” Alvardo revealed.

Later, Jose jokingly admitted to hating the then-Blue Devil phenom.

“After that I wasn’t a big fan. I’m like ‘Ah… Z might not make it to league’. And then little do you know I’m his teammate. He is one of the best. I’m a big fan of him.”

Zion and GTA’s stats from this season

The New Orleans Pelicans were having a great season until the 284-pound star went down with a hamstring injury. Now, they sit 7th in the West with a 30-29 record.

While the 2-time All-Star has averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, the 2nd-year guard has been putting up 9.1/2.4/3.1.

