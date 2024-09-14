Raja Bell: Couldn’t Have Guarded Joel Embiid During His Olympics Run With Team USA

Raja Bell was a sensational defender in his prime, making multiple All-Defense teams. However, when he appeared on ‘Hoop Threads Podcast’ Bell revealed that he wouldn’t have been able to guard Joel Embiid from Team USA’s 2024 Paris Olympics team. Despite Embiid struggling for the most part during his Olympic tenure, Bell still believed the center would be the hardest matchup for him.

“Joel Embiid I couldn’t guard Joel. Any guard out there I’m going to tell you I could guard them. Joel Embiid I could not guard,” Raja said.

The Sixers superstar averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He was even benched in the USA’s group phase game against South Sudan.

Bell’s response is understandable. Embiid is 7-foot tall, while he is just 6-foot-5. The apparent height difference certainly plays a role along with a greater than 70-pound advantage for the big man. Additionally, he praised Team USA for their iconic run in the Summer Olympics but made a strong assessment of the competition.

“Just how far the world’s come in terms of basketball and the talent development.”

However, Bell believes that the USA can avoid being overtaken as the best but there is an important aspect they need to prioritize. Raja said,

“The U.S. is going to have to continue to really keep a tight bond between their team. Really think about a little bit further out. We’re still the best in the world, but the margins are getting slimmer.”

Team USA learned from their mistake in the 2023 FIBA World Cup of compiling a roster with no experience together. The Paris Olympics featured two first-time Olympians, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton, but they were products of the USA’s farm system. The USA will need to expand on it to remain at the top, as the previous era of stars could be making their exit from international play.