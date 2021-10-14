Basketball

“Muhammed Ali would be proud of Kyrie Irving”: Stephon Marbury shockingly compares the boxing legend’s activism to the Nets star’s vaccine concerns

“Muhammed Ali would be proud of Kyrie Irving”: Stephon Marbury shockingly compares the boxing legend’s activism to the Nets star’s vaccine concerns
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“Luka Doncic and the Mavericks woke up and chose violence!”: NBA Twitter trolls Michael Jordan’s Hornets after suffering a horrendous 68-point preseason loss
Next Article
“I didn’t want another boss like Vince, Hunter” – Former WWE Star compares Tony Khan to Vince McMahon and Triple H
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen A Smith is trying to become to Kyrie Irving, what Skip Bayless is to LeBron James": ESPN Analyst comments yet again, as the Nets' superstar hosts an Instagram Live
“Stephen A Smith is trying to become to Kyrie Irving, what Skip Bayless is to LeBron James”: ESPN Analyst comments yet again, as the Nets’ superstar hosts an Instagram Live

ESPN Analyst Stephen A Smith uploads a video on Twitter, says he would react to…