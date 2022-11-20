“Must be Missing Those Paychecks”: NBA Twitter’s Polarizing Reactions to Kyrie Irving’s Apology Video

Recently, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving issued a public apology for hurting the Jewish community following his decision to promote the Amazon Prime documentary titled Hebrews to Negro**: Wake Up Black America, which many criticized for its antisemitic theme.

For the longest time, Irving was in no mood to apologize, clarifying he respected all religions but refusing to budge from his stance. Following a public outcry, Nets owner Joe Tsai and co decided to suspend the former champion, laying a series of conditions required for him to fulfill.

The Nets have stated the conditions for Kyrie Irving’s return, per @ShamsCharania 👉 Apologize/condemn movie

💵 $500K donation to anti-hate causes

😶 Sensitivity training

🤝 Antisemitic training

🕍 Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

🤵 Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding pic.twitter.com/wqs2zRdCFw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 6, 2022

While the 30-year-old did apologize later, many believed the conditions levied at him were unfair. Nevertheless, the seven-time All-Star will be rejoining his team soon, before which he decided to clarify his stance on the entire matter.

“I just want to apologize deeply for all my actions” Kyrie Irving says he’s not antisemitic in exclusive interview with SNY’s @IanBegley, and expresses remorse for the hurt his social media post caused. https://t.co/qWq6boO7QR FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/rSmg2tmxof pic.twitter.com/qYdmaXe1Ae — SNY (@SNYtv) November 19, 2022

Irving’s public apology had Twitter buzzing with reactions, many of whom felt the seven-time All-Star didn’t need to do so, while others believed it was an outcome of his suffering financially.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving’s public apology.

They’ve made Kai apologize like 6 times now 😔 — thenoisemaker_ (@phhaitee) November 19, 2022

“I am no one’s idol” 😂 this the same dude that said he’s the voice of the voiceless — RRR (@SSRajamouliRRR) November 19, 2022

What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended. He still has work to do. He has to show people that he’s sorry. — SI (@SI_02_) November 19, 2022

Fine @KyrieIrving I’ve forgiven you but I never forget all the pointless distractions you cause over and over again. Make it stop — K (@kristinf34_) November 19, 2022

Move forward and see how things go. Time will tell. Actions speak more than words. Those who were affected won’t forget. — Joseph Vigna (@armoryman14) November 19, 2022

Never understood why we force people to issue apology that they know, and we know aren’t real. People have the right to feel the way they want. He can believe what he wants. If the NBA or the Nets don’t like it and kick him out. Otherwise don’t make him do this fiasco. — Jeffrey Lichtstein (@jdlichtstein) November 19, 2022

I hate hearing about this guy. It’s just one thing after the next with him. — Kevin (@post_game8) November 19, 2022

Quit doing/saying things that you have to apologize for. Just an observation. — Travis Barker (@TravisB58840727) November 19, 2022

They always apologize once it hits the pocketbook. I don’t approve of all the conditions mandated to him, however. — OneAdam12 (@REDDFYVE) November 19, 2022

Must be missing those paychecks. — Fondor Haulcraft Mechanic (@FondorMechanic) November 20, 2022

Why isn’t owner of Amazon apologizing who is profiting from the movie worldwide everyday. — Bilal hilowle (@bkiilo) November 20, 2022

What does Kyrie Irving’s return mean for the Brooklyn Nets?

The Nets went 5-3 during Irving’s 8-game absence, who also hired Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach post firing Steve Nash. Amid the seven-time All-Star’s absence, Kevin Durant emerged as a leading force on the offensive end, with the likes of Royce O’Neal and Yuta Watanabe stepping up playing supporting cast.

Averaging 25+ points, Irving is a walking bucket. However, the Nets have much deeper problems, especially on the defensive end, which continues to be a deterrent.

