HomeSearch

“Must be Missing Those Paychecks”: NBA Twitter’s Polarizing Reactions to Kyrie Irving’s Apology Video

Arjun Julka
|Published Nov 20, 2022

"Must be Missing Those Paychecks": NBA Twitter's Polarizing Reactions to Kyrie Irving's Apology Video

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving issued a public apology for hurting the Jewish community following his decision to promote the Amazon Prime documentary titled Hebrews to Negro**: Wake Up Black America, which many criticized for its antisemitic theme.

For the longest time, Irving was in no mood to apologize, clarifying he respected all religions but refusing to budge from his stance. Following a public outcry, Nets owner Joe Tsai and co decided to suspend the former champion, laying a series of conditions required for him to fulfill.

While the 30-year-old did apologize later, many believed the conditions levied at him were unfair. Nevertheless, the seven-time All-Star will be rejoining his team soon, before which he decided to clarify his stance on the entire matter.

Also read: How Kyrie Irving’s Career Earnings Have Taken a $16 Million Hit Over 12 Years

Irving’s public apology had Twitter buzzing with reactions, many of whom felt the seven-time All-Star didn’t need to do so, while others believed it was an outcome of his suffering financially.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving’s public apology.

What does Kyrie Irving’s return mean for the Brooklyn Nets?

The Nets went 5-3 during Irving’s 8-game absence, who also hired Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach post firing Steve Nash. Amid the seven-time All-Star’s absence, Kevin Durant emerged as a leading force on the offensive end, with the likes of Royce O’Neal and Yuta Watanabe stepping up playing supporting cast.

Averaging 25+ points, Irving is a walking bucket. However, the Nets have much deeper problems, especially on the defensive end, which continues to be a deterrent.

Also read: “Think Before You Throw Stuff Out There!”: Steve Kerr Addresses Kyrie Irving’s Comments That Led to Suspension

 

About the author
Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka is a NBA author at The SportsRush. Basketball isn’t just a sport for this 26-year-old, who hails from Mumbai. He began watching the sport after stumbling upon a court in his society, helping him identify an undiscovered passion for the game of hoops. Now an ardent fan, Arjun supports Stephen Curry and the Warriors but also enjoys watching Giannis Antetokounmpo own the paint. When it comes to the GOAT debate, the TSR author feels LeBron James is yet to receive a lot of his due but cannot deny marveling at Michael Jordan’s resume.

Read more from Arjun Julka