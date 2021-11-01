Basketball

“My a** almost passed out. When it hit me on the wrist, I was like what the fu**”: Charlotte Hornets’ young star LaMelo Ball talks about all of his tattoos and what they represent

"My a** almost passed out. When it hit me on the wrist, I was like what the fu**”: Charlotte Hornets' young star LaMelo Ball talks about all of his tattoos and what they represent
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“LeBron James, a dead-eye 3-point marksman, is now 1 for his last 16 from three”: Skip Bayless criticizes the Lakers superstar’s abysmal shooting from long distance over the past 2 games  
Next Article
"This is not how I want to play": Joe Root recalls Mitchell Johnson's extraordinary performance in Ashes 2013-14
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James is so good he can play and watch him play at the same time”: NBA Twitter reacts as a photo of the Lakers superstar and his lookalike goes viral
“LeBron James is so good he can play and watch him play at the same time”: NBA Twitter reacts as a photo of the Lakers superstar and his lookalike goes viral

During the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets clash, a photo of LeBron James and his lookalike…