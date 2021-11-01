“My a** almost passed out. When it hit me on the wrist, I was like what the fu**”: Charlotte Hornets’ young star LaMelo Ball talks about all of his tattoos and what they represent

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball takes us away from his basketball career, gets personal, and talks about his tattoos and their significance

Today, we’ll be talking about the youngest brother of course, who has been a sensational player since his debut last year.

LaMelo Ball was drafted 3rd overall in the 2020 draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He instantly made an impact in the first season for Michael Jordan‘s team, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 28 minutes per game, and was named 2021 Rookie of the Year.

The 6’7 guard certainly looks best among the Ball brothers with the potential of being one of the best point guards in the league in near future. However, the Ball brothers are not just good at basketball, they’re also good at getting tattoos. They have some of the best and creative arts in the NBA.

LaMelo Ball describes all of his tattoos and their meaning

On a very LaMelo styled video, with a funky pair of glasses, the 20-year old talked about all of his tattoos on the GQ Sports.

LaMelo described the tattoos on his arms:

“On my arm, it’s a baby lion looking at me… a young Melo who I was around my family. Then the big lion, everybody can see that, obviously you see where I am now. There’s a 101 above that, which also resembles me, one of one. On the other arm, it’s my logo LB1. Then it’s my little partner in crime, my little twin, it’s damn near me in angel form it’s a rare one,”

A tattoo of an angel which depicts LaMelo himself, having the same hairdo, is a lot to live up to. But if any of the Ball brothers could be one of the best in the league he’d be bet on by most. All of his tattoos represent some aspect of his nature according to him.

He described his first tattoo, “First tattoo, I was 16. It’s right here on the wrist.”

He told he almost passed out after his 1st tattoo, describing it as his most painful tattoo. The wrist is where he got in trouble last season when it was looking like he’ll take the Hornets to the playoffs for the first time in a while, he fractured a bone in his wrist and was listed out indefinitely for the remaining season.

But after the first one, he became so used to getting the tattoos that he slept through the pain,

“I fell asleep on every single one of my tattoos. The first one, I forgot to eat. My a** almost passed out. When it hit me on the wrist, I am like hold on, what the fu**”

He continued describing his wrist tattoos,

“You have ‘fear’ and then ‘God’. At that time I was already out of the house. My brother was always fine getting tattooed, I wasn’t. I knew I wasn’t gonna get crazy, tattoo my whole body or something like that.”

LaMelo then describes his best tattoo, the one on his chest which he says represents him,

“Chest piece. It’s the one in the middle, but the one that pretty much represents me… Got my sign over it. It’s kind of like my sign, it’s like the golden child, the one that is angel, then wings, and so it resembles myself.”

At last, he described the tattoos saying,

“It’s a rocket ship, and then this is the world with the old logo of my pops, the world is mine pretty much. And now I am pretty much the astronaut because I’m out of this world. Sky is the limit. I’m self-made, I should feel me.”

Indeed sky is the limit for the youngest Ball brother. LaMelo started this season’s opener against the Pacers with 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists, and last night he put up 27, 9, and 7 against the Portland Trail Blazers. This season he’s averaging 18.7, 6, and 6.1 with 1.6 steals a game helping Charlotte win 5 of their 7 games, they are sitting at 5th in Eastern Conference and looking like they belong there with this form.