Basketball

“My dad, Shaquille O’Neal, plays super dirty, fouls a lot”: Shareef O’Neal details the horrific experiences of playing one-on-one with the Lakers legend

“My dad, Shaquille O’Neal, plays super dirty, fouls a lot”: Shareef O’Neal details the horrific experiences of playing one-on-one with the Lakers legend
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“How has Zion Williamson managed to add even more weight?!”: NBA Twitter left startled as multiple sources reveal the Pels star now weighs 330 pounds
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“My dad, Shaquille O’Neal, plays super dirty, fouls a lot”: Shareef O’Neal details the horrific experiences of playing one-on-one with the Lakers legend
“My dad, Shaquille O’Neal, plays super dirty, fouls a lot”: Shareef O’Neal details the horrific experiences of playing one-on-one with the Lakers legend

It’s been a decade since Shaquille O’Neal retired, and as per his son, the LAL…