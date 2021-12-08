Basketball

“Anthony Davis you’re supposed to be up there with Giannis ad Kevin Durant!”: TNT Analyst Charles Barkley blasts the Lakers superstar for not being dominant enough

"Anthony Davis you're supposed to be up there with Giannis ad Kevin Durant!": TNT Analyst Charles Barkley blasts the Lakers superstar for not being dominant enough
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
“Enes Freedom is only tough when he’s 1000s of miles away from LeBron James”: NBA fans call out the Celtics big for bashing the Lakers superstar on TV but not speaking to him personally
Next Article
"I think all of us enjoy it" - Red Bull reserve Alex Albon speaks out on the clashes between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
NBA Latest Post
“Shaq, if I drop food on the floor, I’m damn sure eating it”: Charles Barkley sides with the Lakers legend as eats a donut off the floor after getting hit in the head with a box
“Shaq, if I drop food on the floor, I’m damn sure eating it”: Charles Barkley sides with the Lakers legend as eats a donut off the floor after getting hit in the head with a box

Charles Barkley stands with Shaq as the latter eats a donut off the floor on NBAonTNT after…