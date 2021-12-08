“Anthony Davis you’re supposed to be up there with Giannis ad Kevin Durant!”: TNT Analyst Charles Barkley blasts the Lakers superstar for not being dominant enough

With three superstars in their starting lineup, the Lakers have no reason to be struggling the way they are this season. Charles Barkley believes Anthony Davis should be held responsible for this situation.

The Los Angeles Lakers have lit up Staples Center with the double-digit lead over Boston Celtics. After watching them crumble before weak teams for the past few games, it is a welcome sight for fans. They are playing like a team that has Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook on their roster.

In their previous matchup, Celtics blew them out by 22 points without Jaylen Brown. A few minutes into the game, it looked like the Lakers were going to meet a similar fate. However, they managed to turn it around and ended the first half with a 5 point lead. The gap only widened in the third, with Westbrook showing why he is being paid $44 million and Schroder isn’t.

Lakers’ struggles early on in the season have been the talk of the town. While some found an easy scapegoat in Russell Westbrook, others believe getting rid of Frank Vogel is the answer. The NBA on TNT crew especially went on a scathing rant about them and it did not age well.

Charles Barkley says the Lakers are blaming everybody except Anthony Davis

Retired NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley expressed their concerns about the Lakers making the playoffs this season. According to them Anthony Davis’ lack of dominance is the root of the problem.

Charles Barkley was extremely critical of the 8x all-star. He strongly believes firing head coach Frank Vogel is not the solution. The TNT analyst says Vogel is a great coach and with Westbrook getting back in form, the Lakers have no one but AD to blame.

“Anthony Davis, you know I like you as a person, but you ain’t doing what you’re supposed to do.” Chuck sounds off on the Lakers’ struggles this season 🗣 pic.twitter.com/HM9zReqeS5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 8, 2021

He then addressed AD directly and asked him to step up and dominate like a player in his prime. “Anthony Davis, you know I like you as a person, but you ain’t doing what you’re supposed to do.”

“You’re supposed to be in your prime. You’re supposed to be one of the 5 best players in the world up there with Giannis KD and those guys. But you ain’t holding up your end of the bargain. Now I hear y’all gonna fire your head coach that’s total BS man. ”

Charles Barkley is not entirely wrong in his analysis. Among other problems, Anthony Davis’ lack of dominance is costing them games. He is only 26 and averaging 24 points a game, far lower than what he did with the Pelicans. Lakers are unable to gain the advantage of having a 7-footer on their starting lineup and it is up to AD to give them that.

