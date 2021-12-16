Basketball

“My dawg Isaiah Thomas is back where he belongs!”: Zach LaVine congratulates new Lakers signing after Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley enter Covid protocols

"My dawg Isaiah Thomas is back where he belongs!": Zach LaVine congratulates new Lakers signing after Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley enter Covid protocols
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Who the f**k is FICA?": When rookie Shaquille O'Neal found out about the federal payroll tax the hard way - through his bank manager's office
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"My dawg Isaiah Thomas is back where he belongs!": Zach LaVine congratulates new Lakers signing after Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley enter Covid protocols
“My dawg Isaiah Thomas is back where he belongs!”: Zach LaVine congratulates new Lakers signing after Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley enter Covid protocols

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has had a busy day. After Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley…