“My Favorite Player Stephen Curry”: Shaquille O’Neal Discards Michael Jordan’s Greatness, Announces Desire to Team Up With Warriors Star

Shaquille O’Neal, the legendary LA Lakers player and NBA icon, has long been an ardent supporter of Michael Jordan’s claim to the title of “Greatest of All Time.” Throughout his illustrious NBA career and even in his post-retirement days, Shaq has consistently advocated for Jordan’s greatness, reaffirming his point on social media. However, in a surprising turn of events, the larger-than-life personality recently broke away from tradition and publicly expressed his desire to team up with his “favorite player,” Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Known for his outspoken and unfiltered nature on social media, Shaquille O’Neal has never shied away from expressing his opinions. This latest instance of him discarding Michael Jordan’s greatness in favor of teaming up with Stephen Curry further showcases his candid approach to basketball discussions.

Shaquille O’Neal Snubs Michael Jordan for Stephen Curry

Shaquille O’Neal has been an active participant in social media trends and various basketball-related hypotheticals on platforms like Instagram. Recently, he engaged in a trending discussion by posting an image featuring six basketball legends: Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan, and himself. The image was accompanied by a thought-provoking question: “Which of these six would make the best duo possible?”

In a clear departure from his usual stance on Jordan’s GOAT status, Shaq surprised his followers with a bold statement in the caption, declaring:

“I’m picking my favorite player Stephen Curry and we ain’t losing to nobody, EVER.”

This unexpected choice has sparked curiosity among fans and analysts about what a partnership between the dominant big man Shaq and the sharpshooting maestro Curry could look like on the basketball court. Given their distinct skill sets, such a duo might indeed present a formidable force, commanding attention from opponents across the league.

Shaq’s Ongoing Admiration for Jordan Despite Choosing Curry

Despite his newfound desire to team up with Stephen Curry, Shaq’s admiration for Michael Jordan remains unwavering. Just recently, the 51-year-old basketball legend posted a comprehensive list on Instagram entitled “What made Michael Jordan the greatest of all time?” The list showcased 21 achievements and accolades, including six Finals MVPs, multiple scoring records, and nine appearances on the All-Defensive team.

Shaq’s deep respect for Jordan’s abilities is evident in the extensive analysis of MJ’s skills and accomplishments. However, it appears that this social media trend compelled Shaq to reevaluate his stance, leading him to lean toward his personal favorite, Stephen Curry.