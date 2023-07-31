HomeSearch

“My Favorite Player Stephen Curry”: Shaquille O’Neal Discards Michael Jordan’s Greatness, Announces Desire to Team Up With Warriors Star

Utathya Ghosh
|Published July 31, 2023

"My Favorite Player Stephen Curry": Shaquille O'Neal Discards Michael Jordan's Greatness, Announces Desire to Team Up With Warriors Star

Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal, the legendary LA Lakers player and NBA icon, has long been an ardent supporter of Michael Jordan’s claim to the title of “Greatest of All Time.” Throughout his illustrious NBA career and even in his post-retirement days, Shaq has consistently advocated for Jordan’s greatness, reaffirming his point on social media. However, in a surprising turn of events, the larger-than-life personality recently broke away from tradition and publicly expressed his desire to team up with his “favorite player,” Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Known for his outspoken and unfiltered nature on social media, Shaquille O’Neal has never shied away from expressing his opinions. This latest instance of him discarding Michael Jordan’s greatness in favor of teaming up with Stephen Curry further showcases his candid approach to basketball discussions.

Shaquille O’Neal Snubs Michael Jordan for Stephen Curry

Shaquille O’Neal has been an active participant in social media trends and various basketball-related hypotheticals on platforms like Instagram. Recently, he engaged in a trending discussion by posting an image featuring six basketball legends: Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan, and himself. The image was accompanied by a thought-provoking question: “Which of these six would make the best duo possible?”

In a clear departure from his usual stance on Jordan’s GOAT status, Shaq surprised his followers with a bold statement in the caption, declaring:

“I’m picking my favorite player Stephen Curry and we ain’t losing to nobody, EVER.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvXyTHCsPUV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This unexpected choice has sparked curiosity among fans and analysts about what a partnership between the dominant big man Shaq and the sharpshooting maestro Curry could look like on the basketball court. Given their distinct skill sets, such a duo might indeed present a formidable force, commanding attention from opponents across the league.

Shaq’s Ongoing Admiration for Jordan Despite Choosing Curry

Despite his newfound desire to team up with Stephen Curry, Shaq’s admiration for Michael Jordan remains unwavering. Just recently, the 51-year-old basketball legend posted a comprehensive list on Instagram entitled “What made Michael Jordan the greatest of all time?” The list showcased 21 achievements and accolades, including six Finals MVPs, multiple scoring records, and nine appearances on the All-Defensive team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenInDoubt4242/status/1685328537429884929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaq’s deep respect for Jordan’s abilities is evident in the extensive analysis of MJ’s skills and accomplishments. However, it appears that this social media trend compelled Shaq to reevaluate his stance, leading him to lean toward his personal favorite, Stephen Curry.

Share this article

About the author

Utathya Ghosh

Utathya Ghosh

I'm Utathya, the resident basketball wordsmith and editor extraordinaire at The SportsRush's NBA section. When it comes to writing about the NBA, I've got the authority of a referee with a whistle and the flair of a player with a killer crossover. My love affair with the NBA has been going strong for a solid 8+ years, and trust me, it's been a wild ride. From buzzer-beating shots to mind-boggling dunks, I've witnessed it all. And through it all, one player has captured my heart and handles like no other: Kyrie Irving. That man's got moves that make me question the laws of physics. But enough about my favorite player. Let's talk about my natural talent for writing. They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but when it comes to basketball, my words are like three-point bombs that leave you in awe. I've got a knack for capturing the intensity of the game, the drama of the locker room, and the passion of the fans, all while keeping it entertaining and relatable. So, whether you're a die-hard fan or just getting your feet wet in the world of basketball, join me on this court of words as we dive into the thrilling world of the NBA. From epic comebacks to mind-blowing trades, I've got the inside scoop and the witty commentary to keep you hooked. Get ready for a slam dunk of articles that'll have you shouting "swish" with every read!

Read more from Utathya Ghosh