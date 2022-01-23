“My grandmother, who had never seen me play in the NBA, came to watch me for the first time, and that so happened to be the night I scored 81”: Kobe Bryant reveals a relatively unknown fact about his historical night against the Raptors

Kobe Bryant’s grandmother attended only one game of his illustrious career, which ironically turned out to be the 81-point game against the Raptors.

It’s been 16-years since the late Kobe Bryant dropped 81-points on the Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center, which is the Crypto.com arena now. The Lakers legend holds the second spot in the highest points scored by an individual in an NBA game, the first being Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-points game in 1962.

Kobe didn’t have the services of Shaquille O’Neal anymore, with whom he 3-peated from 2000-02. One of the most iconic duos of all time had an ugly fall-out in 2004. The Lakers was the Mamba’s franchise now, and he had to silence critics who believed he couldn’t win without Shaq.

16 years ago today, Kobe Bryant made history. 81 points in a game…unreal. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/QRSDdp42ne — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2022

The 81-point point was the first milestone in that direction. The date 22nd January, 2006 was going to be etched in NBA history. In a game where the Raptors led by as much as 18-points in the 3rd quarter, Kobe dropped 81-points. The Lakers guard attempted a mammoth 46-shots, making 60.9% of them.

Kobe later revealed the day he had the 81-points game was his late grandfather’s birth anniversary and was the only time his grandmother came to watch his game.

Kobe Bryant revealed an unknown fact about his 81-point game.

The five-time NBA champion played his entire Hall of Fame career with the purple and gold team, giving Lakers Nation umpteen memorable moments. The 81-point game is definitely in the top 3. One of the most impressive statistics of that performance was Kobe’s performance from beyond the arc and the foul line.

The eighteen-time All-Star was 7-for-13 from the 3-point line and 18-for-20 from the free-throw line. During one interview, Kobe revealed an unknown fact about that historical night, saying the following.

“The day that I actually scored 81 was my grandfather’s birthday, who had passed away a few years before. And my grandmother, who had never seen me play in the NBA, just cause her nerves can’t take it. She flew out to California and she came to watch me play for the first time, the only time, and that so happened to be the night I scored 81.”

Kobe Bryant’s grandma attended one game during his entire Lakers career. That game he scored 81 points. pic.twitter.com/2CyWn4aGcB — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) January 22, 2022

It seems the stars were in favor of Kobe having that iconic night, the Mamba would go on to become the 4th leading scorer of all-time in the NBA.

Though Kobe is not with us today, his Mamba mentality and throwbacks continue to inspire millions across the globe.