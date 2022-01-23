“Lionel Messi and I influence the next generation to try to push themselves”: When Stephen Curry explained how the football icon and he are having a similar impact on their respective sports

Back in 2018, Stephen Curry explained how football megastar Lionel Messi and he were heavily compared for the creativity and innovation they brought to their respective sports.

Stephen Curry and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest icons the world of sports has been blessed to witness. Steph is regarded as one the greatest guards in NBA history, who has revolutionized the way modern basketball is played with his 3-point shot. Whereas, Messi is widely considered as the football GOAT, possessing a skillset never seen in the history of the sport before.

Being two gifted athletes, both the megastars have very well utilized their abilities to rack up some of the greatest resumes of their respective sports.

In his 13-year distinguished career, the Warriors guard has been selected to 7 All-Star games, 7 All-NBA teams, won 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 3 titles, was recently added to the prestigious NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and will surely be a first-ballot Hall-Of-Famer once all said and done.

Whereas the PSG forward is a 10-time Player of the Year, 4-time UEFA Champions League winner, 7-time Spanish Cup winner, 10-time Spanish champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, recently won his 7th Ballon d’Or award, just to name a few from the long list of his achievements.

“There’s a lot of comparison around the creativity and innovation Lionel Messi and I bring to our sports”: Stephen Curry

Back in 2018, Chef Curry spoke about the then-Barcelona leader’s game.

“I think it’s the creative genius to what he does and a flair, but also there is a fundamental aspect to the flair.”

‘The work that he puts in, I’m assuming, based on the talent that he has, and combining that with the talent that he has and how that kind of shows when he’s out there on the pitch.”

The Baby-Faced Assassin then went on to acknowledge the comparisons around the two in terms of what they bring to the sport, and in terms of influencing the next generation.

“So I think there’s a lot of comparison, really, around the creativity and the innovation that we bring to our respective sports and trying to, I guess, impact – I would say influence the next generation to try to push themselves as well.”

Truly, the impact Steph Curry and Lionel Messi have had on their respective sports, goes way beyond the four lines. We might never witness any players as great as these two legends.