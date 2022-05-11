“My kids don’t like when I try to kiss them when I drop them off”: When Shaquille O’Neal hilariously revealed the most embarrassing thing he’s done for his children

Shaquille O’Neal reveals how his kids don’t like it when the Lakers legend tries to kiss them while dropping them off.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant and accomplished figures NBA basketball has ever seen. Standing at 7-foot-1 and weighing a whopping 325 pounds, Shaq was a nightmare for any player who had the duty to guard him. And because of his inhuman size, The Diesel was able to command the paint on both sides of the court, night in and night out for nearly two long decades.

Now, apart from being a distinguished athlete and an intelligent businessman, Shaq is also a loving family man. We have heard several anecdotes of the former Lakers legend teaching the value of money to his kids, attending their special occasions. Many would say O’Neal is everything his own biological father never was.

However, there is one thing Shaq does that embarrasses his children.

“When I used to come in the house, my kids used to run up and kiss me. But now the kisses are gone”: Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq was asked to reveal the most embarrassing thing he’s ever done for his children in an interview appearance. To which, O’Neal answered:

Q: “What would you say is the most embarrassing thing that you’ve ever done for your kids?”

Shaq: “They don’t like when I try to kiss them when I drop them off. Cause I thought, Shaq was cool. But I guess I’m not cool. Not at all. And my girls used to kiss me all the time, I thought they would like at least kiss me in the cheek forever. My youngest is now 14 and it just stopped last year. Like when they were young, I love music, when I used to come in the house they all used to run up and kiss me. But now the kisses are gone. Whyyy!?”

