“Shaq about to sign a Chocolate Chip Cookie advertisement deal!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Shaquille O’Neal and the TNT crew devour chocolate chip cookies

NBA Twitter has a fun time reacting as Shaq and the rest of the crew wipe plates full of chocolate chip cookies

Every sport has its own unique things which call out to people. Basketball is no different. The fast-paced game, the constant movement, and the stars. If you’re a hardcore fan of the sport, you don’t only watch the games, but you also follow the shows that talk about the game too.

Inside the NBA is one of the best shows to follow if you’re a basketball fan. The epic combination of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal makes the show a blast to watch. For most people, the show is a non-negotiable on the days it airs.

Charles Barkley and Shaq are known for their antics on the show. Tonight, Chuck suggested an innovative way of combatting the fan problems. On the other hand, Shaquille O’Neal dazzled as he devoured delicious-looking chocolate chip cookies.

“These chocolate chip cookies gooder than a mug.” 😂@SHAQ couldn’t help himself pic.twitter.com/8fZId78B88 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2022

Shaq gets trolled by NBA Twitter for the chocolate chip cookies

NBA Twitter is a brutal place. While you would find genuine fans of the game and players, more often than not, you’d encounter tons of trolls first. The trolls rose again, as Shaq and the TNT crew were enjoying some chocolate chip cookies.

Shaq new commercial: Chocolate Chip Shaq Cookies 😂 pic.twitter.com/WAH7v7vPTY — Jeff Ferrara🎥📸 (@JFerraraF18) May 9, 2022

“…Netflix, Hulu, and all my other stuff you don’t need to know about.” 😂😂 — Matt Emery (@MJEmery_Bored) May 9, 2022

@SHAQ you my friend are real one and the best by far — Ramon Negron (@worldoftazmania) May 9, 2022

Inside the NBA is a treasure, and hopefully, we get to cherish them for many years to come.