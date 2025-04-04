“My Knees Start Shaking”: Dwyane Wade on Gabrielle Union Proposal and How His Kids Zaire, Zaya and Xavier Played a Part

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been together for over 15 years now, eventually tying the knot in 2014. The pair has started a budding family of their own over the years, but Wade revealed that following through on his proposal to his wife of over a decade was a nerve-wracking experience.

Advertisement

During his appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, Wade shared that he would never jump out of an airplane. Jenna Bush-Hager shared that it was actually an exhilarating experience, but she was shaking the whole time. Wade then compared that feeling to his anxiety facing his marriage proposal.

The Hall of Fame guard explained how he needed his children to help him out with the grand gesture. With Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier there to support him, Wade was eventually able to calm his nerves after his initial jitters. But, he still knew his body couldn’t handle getting down on one knee after so many surgeries.

“I had a purple yoga block, because I’ve had multiple knee surgeries,” Wade shared. “I planned it, I was gonna get on one knee. But I was like ‘I can’t put my knee on concrete, that’s gonna hurt. I’ll be out the next day.'”

The extra support for his knee wasn’t enough to keep him stabilized throughout the process, though. Wade shared how he thought he’d be “cool” throughout the proposal, especially since he had been married before, but he didn’t look nearly as confident as he had planned.

“I’m like, ‘This is easy.’ And then I got to it, and my knees started shaking. I’m like ‘What is this? I’m a professional athlete. I make free throws with no time on the clock. So, what is this?’ It’s like jumping out of a plane,” Wade said with a smile.

It seems there was a reason Wade was so nervous to propose. He knew Union was truly his soulmate and has shown how extremely thankful he is for her on multiple occasions.

Dwyane Wade shared how grateful he is for his wife during HOF speech

Dwyane Wade has never been shy about showing off his family, including Union. He’s always made his appreciation for his wife known, even taking time to thank her during his Hall of Fame induction.

“Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I’m not around,” Wade said wholeheartedly. “Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you.”

Wade and Union will celebrate 11 years of marriage this year. It’s clear the two have come a long way since the Heat legend was shaking on his knees during his proposal.