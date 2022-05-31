“Giannis put up 35/15/5 on a hyperextended knee in the Finals!”: How the Greek Freak’s finals run is comparable to Michael Jordan’s flu game

Giannis Antetokounmpo played in the finals after hyperextending his knee last season. He put up an astonishing 35-15-5 to win the title.

Playing in the NBA Finals is difficult enough without the extra stress of an injury or sickness, yet players must periodically enter the court while not feeling 100 percent.

The severity of the injury or illness is irrelevant to many athletes. They choose to compete on the biggest platform available in basketball at any cost.

In a fast-paced game like the NBA, injuries may have serious implications. Regardless, several players tried all they could to get into the game and demonstrate their tenacity by simply showing up.

There have been occasions in the NBA finals where players have performed admirably despite illness or injury.

On June 11, 1997, during the NBA finals, Michael Jordan woke up with the flu. He still showed up and was vital to the Bulls’ victory over the Utah Jazz.

Also, read – ‘Kevin Durant makes Nike $175 million a year, but they almost lost him’: How Under Armour wanted to pair Nets star with Steph Curry but missed out

The result was one of Jordan’s defining moments in his career. The image of him slouching into Scottie Pippen’s arms is immortalized in NBA history. Jordan scored 38 points in that game, an all-time high for him.

Who else had a game similar to this? One where the athlete thrived through adversity? We need to look back only till last year to find that.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 35/5/5 in the NBA Finals with a hyperextended Knee

During Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo brutally hyperextended his left knee.

Surprisingly, Antetokounmpo was named to the starting lineup for Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Although the Bucks fell to the Phoenix Suns, his presence on the court was extraordinary. Giannis had 20 points, 17 rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes.

You’d have no reason to suspect he was hurt after seeing him chase down Mikal Bridges for this spectacular block.

“When I went down, I thought I’d be out for the year,” Giannis explained. “I thought I’d left. I was afraid I’d turn and injure everything in my knee. Being able to sit on the bench and not be on a cold table getting surgery, supporting those guys, watching the game, walking around, and sharing with them.”

Giannis averaging 35/15/5 in the Finals on a hyperextended knee https://t.co/KZBWNCSBz5 — Jedi Master Ober 🏆 🇺🇦 (@obersports) May 28, 2022

Giannis isn’t the first player to have a monster finals game despite being injured or ill. Giannis averaged 35/5/5 in the NBA finals to win the championship. He was also deservedly named Finals MVP.

Also, read – “Stephen Curry came to Barack Obama’s support with a unique $28,000 auction”: How the Warriors star gave back to his community by putting his shoes up for auction