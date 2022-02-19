“It was a combination of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward coming back”: Jayson Tatum candidly reveals how he, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier wanted a bigger role during the Boston Celtics’ 2018-19 fiasco ending

Jayson Tatum reveals how the 2018-19 and the 2019-20 NBA seasons were way too frustrating for him in a Boston Celtics jersey.

Kyrie Irving was with the Boston Celtics for 2 years. 2 very tumultuous years, both of which ended on starkly different notes. The first of those ended on perhaps the highest high that Cs fans had had since their Big 3 days.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, Al Horford, Marcus Smart and the rest of the Hospital Celtics roster made a run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against LeBron James and co. If it wasn’t for Marcus and Scary Terry submitting the worst duds of their playoff careers on that night, Boston would’ve been back in the Finals 8 years after their previous trip to that stage.

As things turned out, LeBron put the Cs to the sword and sealed a 4th straight appearance against Golden State. And the Celtics haven’t ever gotten nearly as close to an NBA title since that point, much to Tatum’s chagrin.

Also Read – They had one in Kyrie Irving, but he was a head case! Bob Cousy feels the lack of a playmaker is the reason behind the Boston Celtics’ mediocre record.

Jayson Tatum reveals why the 2018-19 Boston Celtics had such bad chemistry

Jayson Tatum was recently a guest on JJ Redick’s popular podcast show ‘The Old Man and the Three’. The 3-time All-Star was asked his most frustrating times in the league, and he didn’t hesitate before replying:

“It was a combination of Kyrie and Gordon coming back. We know what Ky’s capable of, but Gordon was coming off an All-Star season the year before, and he was and still is a very good player.”

“But then you had myself and JB and Terry that naturally wanted more. We were young and we knew just what we’d accomplished, and we wanted more.”

Also Read – The Celtics are coming to avenge Kyrie Irving’s stomp on Lucky the logo! Jayson Tatum and Co. have a chance to post a better record than the Nets since Uncle Drew’s actions in the 2021 Playoffs.

“And everybody was a little resistant, instead of where we’re all playing for the same goal. We’re all gonna get paid, and we’re all gonna be All-Stars or whatever. And life would just be better if we win a championship, and I think everybody played a part in that. I did, for sure.”